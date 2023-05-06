May 6

Science Saturday: Fires and Forests May 6 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9-11:30 a.m., Join Willow Bend and the U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station to learn about fire ecology in Flagstaff, as part of National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. Learn about fire science, plant and animal fire adaptations, fire management, and fire safety through displays and hands-on activities! Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. More information at www.willowbendcenter.org. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1685661-0.

Earth Pigment Paint Making Workshop with Hannah Heaton May 6 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 1-4 p.m., $85. Earth to Brush, Connecting the Artist to their Materials with Hannah Heaton Saturday, May 6th, 2023 1-4 PM Cost per person $85 includes all materials Have you ever wondered what elements make up the colors you use to create? Too often, modern humans are disconnected from the materials we interact with on a daily basis. This workshop will provide an opportunity to learn about the origins of paint and pigments and take you through the process of handcrafting them from start to finish. This workshop is for anyone who wants to incorporate local materials into their creative work by learning how to make watercolor and oil paint from natural earth pigments. This hands-on, experiential workshop will include an overview of the history of color, the composition of paint, and the character of pigments, bringing appreciation to a process taken for granted when buying store-bought paint in a tube. We’ll explore the basic methods and tools needed for exciting experimentation with making your own paint from natural earth pigments. Class size limited to 4 seats, please enroll in advance, purchasing class reserves your seat in class. Registration closes May 1st. https://go.evvnt.com/1701897-0.

jacques seronde and margeaux bestard: Salt of the Soil at the table May 6 — 555 S. Blackbird Roost #5, 555 S. Blackbird Roost, Flagstaff. 4:30-9 p.m., Dj Tam Taco and Desiree Ramirez from PDX Noche Libre.

Full Moon Hike May 6 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-679-8000. 12:30-4 a.m., Program Description: Come celebrate the ‘Flower Moon’ with a guided, moonlit hike! This program will provide an opportunity for folks to get outside at night in our beautiful parks and open spaces. The hike will provide a unique prospective of our local flora and fauna while getting you active! The hike will take place on the Solders Trail at the Fort Tuthill County Park just south of Flagstaff. The hike is moderate in difficulty and will be roughly 4 miles in length. Hot cocoa and/or tea will be provided at the halfway point of the hike. Headlamps will be provided. Participants must come prepared with sturdy closed-toed shoes, warm clothing, snacks, a water bottle, and a flashlight/headlamp. Hot Cocoa will be provided half way through the hike. This program is subject to cancellation due to adverse weather conditions. Due to the low cost, this program does not provide refunds for withdrawals. *Our programs must meet minimum and maximum enrollment standards. Programs may fill quickly or may be canceled due to low enrollment.

Taco 'bout Fun Run May 6 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-8302. 7 a.m.- May 7, 6:59 a.m., Join us on Saturday, May 6, in the cool pines for the 4th Annual Taco ‘bout Fun Run! The professionally chip-timed 10K and 5K Races will wind through the dirt paths of Bufflo Park where a freshly made TACO awaits you at the finish! Awards will be given for Top 3 Race Finishers. And new this year: Age Group Awards! The 1 Mile Stroll is an easy course is stroller friendly and FUN for the whole family! Who loves churros?! The children do! The Children’s Churro Chase is a short and FREE race for the kiddos who get a churro at the finish. YUM! All proceeds benefit Hope Pregnancy Resource Center. Event details and schedule 10K 8:00am 5K 8:15am 1Mile 8:30am Children’s Churro Chase 8:45am.

May 7

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market May 7 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631139-0.

