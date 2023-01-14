Event Almanac

Jan 14

Jan 14 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., In January, join Dr. David S. Brumbaugh for a presentation on the geology of the Colorado Plateau through time. Seismologist Dr. David S Brumbaugh is Professor Emeritus at Northern Arizona University. He founded the Arizona Earthquake Information Center and continues active research as its director. Dave has been in Flagstaff since 1972 and has divided his research time between laboratory analysis, field observations, and teaching courses in Geology and Geophysics. He is a Scientific Fellow in the Geological Society of America and maintains memberships in the Seismological Society of America and the American Geophysical Union. What would you say if someone walked up to you and said Flagstaff and the ground around you is moving? Crazy? Outrageous? Prove it? Challenge accepted. Dr. Brumbaugh will take you on a journey across the Colorado Plateau, Oak Creek Canyon and elsewhere, examining local volcanoes and faults while utilizing information from the past, present and its impacts on the future of our area. https://go.evvnt.com/1473607-0.