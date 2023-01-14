Event Almanac

Jan 14
Science Cafe - Colorado Plateau Geology
Jan 14 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., In January, join Dr. David S. Brumbaugh for a presentation on the geology of the Colorado Plateau through time. Seismologist Dr. David S Brumbaugh is Professor Emeritus at Northern Arizona University. He founded the Arizona Earthquake Information Center and continues active research as its director. Dave has been in Flagstaff since 1972 and has divided his research time between laboratory analysis, field observations, and teaching courses in Geology and Geophysics. He is a Scientific Fellow in the Geological Society of America and maintains memberships in the Seismological Society of America and the American Geophysical Union. What would you say if someone walked up to you and said Flagstaff and the ground around you is moving? Crazy? Outrageous? Prove it? Challenge accepted. Dr. Brumbaugh will take you on a journey across the Colorado Plateau, Oak Creek Canyon and elsewhere, examining local volcanoes and faults while utilizing information from the past, present and its impacts on the future of our area. https://go.evvnt.com/1473607-0.
People are also reading…
The Senators & Nolan McKelvey Live in Concert
Jan 14 — Coconino Center For the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-853-4292. 7:30-10:30 p.m., $20. The Senators were recently listed on Billboard’s Next Big Sound charts. According to the band’s website, The Senators describe their style of music as “blending sophisticated songcraft with humble pastoral sympathies, featuring poetic lyrics, uplifting harmonies and complex instrumental layers, lending to a more melodic branch of indie rock.” The group recently recorded their sophomore album in the Catskill Mountains – an upstate New York country that folk legends like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell call home. https://go.evvnt.com/1460169-0.
Jan 15
No events listed for Sunday.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.