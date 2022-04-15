Event Almanac

April 16

Adult Workshop: Food Fermentation for Health and Flavor Apr 16 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Do you like sauerkraut, kimchi, ginger beer, or chocolate? One thing they all have in common is that they are products of fermentation. Whether you are looking to preserve your garden harvest or learn new ways to make healthy and flavorful food, this workshop is perfect for learning about basic fermentation techniques and the scientific basis behind the process. Join Mike Dechter for a morning of learning, tasting homemade fermented foods, and getting some hands on experience making your very own creation to take home (all materials provided!). This class will show you everything you need to know to confidently ferment your own food at home. Cost: $30/participant or $25/Willow Bend members. Sign-up required. https://go.evvnt.com/1087180-0.

Art of Intention, Bravery Mandala Workshop with Jill Sans Apr 16 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 12-4 p.m., $75. Art of Intention, Bravery Mandala Workshop Jill Sans, owner of The HeArt Box and mandala artist, will be guiding this intentional workshop for ages 16 and up, all levels of creativity are welcomed. This workshop is for those who want to create with intention, learning to move through the process of a mandala with guidance. No prior experience is required. We will have 4 seats available, masks are required to be worn while in the classroom. Pre-registration is encouraged, registration closes on April 1st. We will be working in the form of a mandala, layers of shapes and colors in a symmetrical circular formation. Mandalas have been used and found throughout many cultures over time. They can represent one’s universe. On this full moon day, we will work with the color of purple. Class will be held at The HeArt Box Gallery and Studio in downtown Flagstaff. Located at 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B in the historic Switzer building. Directly behind the Artists Gallery. You can access the studio from Aspen alley. Saturday, April 16th 2022, 12 - 4pm. 4 seats available $75 materials included. https://go.evvnt.com/1075003-0.

Lowell 42: Imagining the Future of Space with Ed Finn Apr 16 — Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. (928) 774-3358. 7-8 p.m., $25. The stars have never been closer: even elementary school students have sent satellites to orbit, and the costs of launching are dropping dramatically. What happens when we see space as a canvas for human imagination? In this talk, we will voyage to several space futures we dreamed up at ASU’s Center for Science and the Imagination and find out what they can teach us about the universe, ourselves, and life on Spaceship Earth. Join in on this event in person in Lowell Observatory's Giclas Lecture Hall for the price of general admission, or watch it live from anywhere in the world on YouTube!. https://go.evvnt.com/1096240-0.

Zoso: Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute Apr 16 — Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-4292. 8-11 p.m., $20. Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it's much more than just being a tribute. It's about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly-wound talent and authenticity. Each band member has been carefully selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of their Led Zeppelin counterparts. https://go.evvnt.com/1104391-0.

April 17

Flagstaff Foodlink Community Seed Swap Apr 17 — Bonito Community Garden, 527 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Join Flagstaff Foodlink at Bonito Community Garden on April 17th, 12-2PM for our community food swap! Bring seeds, swap seeds, and meet other growers in our community! This event is free and will have family activities. If you have any questions, please contact flagstafffoodlink@gmail.com.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0