Apr 22

Drop-off Day Apr 22 — 911 E. Sawmill Road, 911 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. (928) 213-2144. 9 a.m.-noon, The Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Flagstaff Police Department are hosting a Drop-off Day on Saturday, April 22nd. The event will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Flagstaff Police Department, located at 911 E. Sawmill Rd. The DEA will be accepting prescriptions until 2:00 pm. At Drop-off Day, we will be collecting unwanted medications, sharps, batteries, lightbulbs, electronics, and sensitive documents for proper disposal. See the complete list of accepted items and learn more about Drop-off Day here: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3379/Drop-Off-Day Big thanks to our community partners: – City of Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center (HPC) – Drug Enforcement Administration – Coconino County – Ponderosa Medical Waste Service – Elevated Shredding – Westech Recyclers Questions? Contact Steven Thompson, at steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov. https://go.evvnt.com/1680689-0.

Earth Day Festival Apr 22 — Bushmaster Park, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Water Conservation Services invites you to this family-fun event to celebrate Water Awareness Month! Giveaways at our table will be provided such as water conservation kits, DIY resources on how to save water and tools for watering effectively this Spring!

Earth Day Celebration 2023 Apr 22 — 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 928-213-2144. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The event will kick-off at 9:00 am with two different Volunteer Service Projects. Light breakfast provided for all volunteers and a chance to have your name entered into a Grand Prize Drawing! • Community Litter Clean Up (9am-11am) Meet at Bushmaster Park at 8:45am to help give back to the community by picking up litter in the surrounding neighborhood. • Drop-Off Event (9am-Noon) Sign-up for a shift to help community members put their waste in the right place! For more information about this event click here: https://flagstaff.az.gov/3379/Drop-Off-Day Register for either volunteer opportunity here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4faaad2ca4fbc34-earth#/ The Main Event is 11:00am-2:00pm and offers multiple live musical performances, food trucks, free educational workshops throughout the day. To get to the event we encourage everyone to Move Another Way! Instead of driving your personal vehicle, consider walking, rolling, carpooling, or taking the FREE bus to Bushmaster Park. Mountain Line is offering FREE services on Earth Day to promote moving another way! For a more information, please visit: https://flagstaff.az.gov/1439/Earth-Day.

Earth Day Drumming Into The Seasons Apr 22 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-637-5170. 12-2 p.m., Friends in Northern Arizona! Join us this Earth Day! 4/22/23 🌎 Celebrate and explore your connection with the Earth. 🌎 Experience the vibrational healing of Zendaya our community mother drum and 🌎 Have your eco-grief validated and supported in community. Join your community this Earth Day setting powerful intentions to bring environmental healing to all earth’s beings from the tiny bug to the orca in the sea, you, and me. Unplug for two meaningful hours! Bring your own drums or just yourself. We can’t wait to be in this transformative circle with you!. https://go.evvnt.com/1662207-0.

Golden West band Apr 22 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 702-403-4200. 4-5:30 p.m., The Golden West Pops has been playing as a group since September 2003. They perform mostly “Pops” band music with a wide variety of styles and venues. Anything from Ragtime to Rock with some show tunes, patriotic music and Show classics thrown in. GW Pops is comprised of approximately 40 volunteer musicians from across Southern California. While their occupations and musical experiences vary, they all have a serious interest in providing a high quality performance for their audience!. https://go.evvnt.com/1650326-0.

26th Annual Mountain Spelling Bee Bash -- April 22nd, 2023 Apr 22 — High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. 928-556-0313. 5-9 p.m., $55. Every year, The Literacy Center hosts a fun, competitive, adult spelling competition, the funds from which are integral to allowing us to provide essential literacy and language learning services to adults in our community. This year’s Mountain Spelling Bee Bash will be held at The High Country Conference Center on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. At this zany spelling competition, teams of costumed adults from businesses and organizations in the community vie for the title of best spelling team. https://go.evvnt.com/1667342-0.

Apr 23

Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5k Walk/Run Apr 23 — SAAM 5K will take place at Northern Arizona University. Participants will begin at Lumberjack Stadium and will walk/run around campus., 1050 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-noon, The annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5k, hosted by Northern Arizona University's Student Health Advocacy Committee (SHAC), is for the purpose to raise money for Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) at North Country Healthcare and Northland Family Help Center. Registration for NAU Students is discounted $20 (not including processing fees). Please use valid coupon code during checkout! Race t-shirts will be provided for the first 25 participants who register. https://runsignup.com/TicketEvent/AnnualSexualAssaultAwarenessMonthkWalkRun.

