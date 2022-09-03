Event Almanac

Sep 3

Yoga @ The Arb Sep 3 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119818-0.

Science Saturday: Colorado River - Fish and Watersheds Sep 3 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Come celebrate fish and watersheds and get your hands wet! LIVE fish, interactive watershed models, games, and fun activities! This celebration is held in conjunction with Colorado River Days Flagstaff. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format. https://go.evvnt.com/1294493-0.

Flagstaff Community Band at the Coconino County Fair Sep 3 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 11 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Band will perform live music at the Coconino County Fair. They’ll be a variety of music for people of all ages, from movie themes to Disney favorites to patriotic marches!. https://go.evvnt.com/1179907-0.

Movies On The Square: Star Wars Sep 3 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-7 p.m., Movie night in downtown Flagstaff featuring games, performers, and popcorn!. https://go.evvnt.com/1122441-0.

Matt Bingham Music: Art in the Park Sep 3 — Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., -. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103715816?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Flagstaff Community Market Sep 4 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090491-0.

Earth Pigment Paint Making Workshop with Hannah Heaton Sep 4 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 1-4 p.m., $65. Earth to Brush, Connecting the Artist to their Materials Instructor Hannah Heaton Sunday September 4, 2022 1-4 PM Cost per person $65 includes all materials Have you ever wondered what elements make up the colors you use to create? Too often, modern humans are disconnected from the materials we interact with on a daily basis. This workshop will provide an opportunity to learn about the origins of paint and pigments and take you through the process of handcrafting them from start to finish. This workshop is for anyone who wants to incorporate local materials into their creative work by learning how to make watercolor and oil paint from natural earth pigments. Tubes and pans will be provided for you to take home your hand-crafted paint! Class size limited so please enroll in advance, Registration closes on August 28th. https://go.evvnt.com/1273867-0.

Classical to Country 2022 Sep 4 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 480-773-9274. 3-4 p.m., Charly Spining will accompany bass-baritone Stephen Timmons Edwards in concert on Sunday, September 4 at 3 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 423 N. Beaver Street. Stephen graduated from NAU in 2013 and gave his debut recital at Epiphany in October of 2013 before relocating to Phoenix, Arizona. Stephen is the son of Lynn Timmons Edwards who has performed Great American Songbook revues including A Night at the Oscars, Richard Rodgers My Story and Salute to Sinatra with Charly in Flagstaff and Sedona for many years. Lynn will appear as a guest artist with her son as she did with their first Classical to Country concert in 2019. No tickets or reservations are necessary. Donations will be accepted at the door and doors open at 2:30. Charly Spining has served as the resident organist for the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany since 1986, was the winner of the 2016 Viola Legacy Award in the Arts and has been performing for Flagstaff residents since 1976.

