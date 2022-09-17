Event Almanac

Sep 17

FREE Men's Health Clinic Sep 17 — Flagstaff Surgical Associates, 77 W. Forest Ave., Flagstaff. 928-773-2222. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., FREE MEN'S HEALTH CLINIC - September 17, 2022 9am-1pm. Flagstaff Surgical Associates - NorthStar Medical Office Building - 77 W. Forest Avenue, Suite 201 Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Prostate screenings, PSA blood screenings, Hearing screenings, Ear cleanings, Flu shots, Vision screenings, Skin Cancer screenings, Information Booths for Dementia and Alzheimer's, Fall Prevention, Behavioral and Mental Health, and more. Ladies Lounge. Call 928.773.2222 or email jhill@flagstaffsurgical.com to schedule.

Arizona Central Credit Union Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Sep 17 — 2521 N. W. St., 2521 N. W. St., Flagstaff. 9 a.m.- Sept. 18, 5 p.m., The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 16,000 U.S. children and adolescents will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. In the same year, an estimated 1,600 will die from the disease. Despite major treatment advances, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children. The kids can’t wait. Cancer doesn’t stop and the need for Phoenix Children’s to fight this disease is consistent and ongoing. That’s why Phoenix Children’s is asking the public to Step Up. Stop Cancer. and help raise much needed funds during September’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign brings together individuals and businesses in the Valley to fund critical care at Phoenix Children' Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD), including research, equipment, and patient care. There are many ways the public can participate, including: Donate. Donate any amount to the CCBD. Throughout the entire month of September, your donation to Phoenix Children’s CCBD will be matched, up to $125,000, by the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and Camelback Volkswagen Subaru | Camelback Hyundai Kia. Fundraise. Start a movement against childhood cancer by getting your family, friends and colleagues involved, or donate to a friend’s Step Up. Stop Cancer. fundraiser. Support Phoenix Children’s Partners. Visit www.StepUpStopCancer.org for a list of the Valley businesses that are Stepping Up their support.

Yoga @ The Arb Sep 17 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119820-0.

Grant Workshop Sep 17 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2152. 10 a.m.-noon, Free. We will be discussing the requirements for the Neighborhood Sustainability Grant and the Beautification in Action Grant. Come with questions and ideas to discuss! This event will be in person at the Flagstaff East Flagstaff Community Library. Registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/albertsgrant. https://go.evvnt.com/1293026-0.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Football vs. University of North Dakota Football Sep 17 — Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff. 1 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1Ad8MuY.

Pickin' in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff. Saturday and Sunday.

Flagstaff Community Market Sep 18 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090501-0.

ROY ORBISON RETURNS with Wiley Ray & The Big O Band Sep 18 — Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-556-1580. 7-11 p.m., $27 to $48. Featuring popular national touring group, Wiley Ray & The Big O Band, this sweeping multimedia concert will delve into the hit songs (“Crying,” “Pretty Woman,” “Only the Lonely” and more), real-life moments, and career achievement highlights of the legendary country singer/songwriter, Roy Orbison. Backed by his 5-piece band, frontman and bandleader Wiley Ray is committed to paying high tribute to Roy Orbison, keeping him alive in the memories of all those who had loved his music for decades, while introducing a new generation to Orbison’s magic and music. ROY ORBISON RETURNS is a fully-scripted musical theater re-creation of Roy Orbison’s ‘60s – ‘80s concert years, complete with lively stories, humor, costumes, dramatic lighting, and staging – all the while being faithful to Orbison’s set lists and musical arrangements. https://go.evvnt.com/1315252-0.

