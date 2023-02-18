Feb 18

I Heart Pluto Festival | Unveiling the 9” Tombaugh Telescope Feb 18 — Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-3358. 12:30-1:30 p.m., $29. Witness Lowell history being made at the Rotunda Museum as the Tombaugh Telescope exhibit is unveiled! The exhibit will feature Clyde Tombaugh’s fully-functional homemade telescope, which was hand-assembled from scraps found around his family’s farm in Burdette, Kansas. https://go.evvnt.com/1535013-0.

Wing Ding 2023 Feb 18 — Coconino Center For the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-9440. 4-8 p.m., $20. Gathering to see old friends, eat good food, and bit on art, jewelry, gear, books, and other great items. Featuring:—Artwork by Betsy Menand—Pizza from Pizzacletta—Desserts from Honeycomb Pastries—Raffles—Silent auction—Indoor and outdoor gathering space (weather permitting)—Mini golf—Community All proceeds go to the Whale Foundation to support the wellness of the Grand Canyon river guiding community. https://go.evvnt.com/1526593-0.

The Best of John Williams Feb 18 — Ardrey Auditorium — NAU, 1115 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 7:30-9:30 p.m., $46. John Williams’ film scores have the power to warm hearts and make them beat faster—often at the same time! In this concert on February 18th, FSO pays tribute to the man who was voted the most popular living composer. Come dressed as your favorite film character for The Best of John Williams and be transported by this enchanting and nostalgic trip through John Williams’ legendary catalogue. You will experience your favorite movie moments all over again—performed live by your FSO! Season subscriptions can be purchased through the Central Ticket Office at Northern Arizona University by calling (928) 523-5661. Single tickets are on sale now!. https://go.evvnt.com/1313445-0.

Feb 19

I Heart Pluto Festival—Day 2 Feb 19 — Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-3358. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., $29. Celebrate the anniversary of Pluto’s discovery on February 18-20, 2023. Show your love at the Home of Pluto in snowy Flagstaff, Arizona, where it was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh 93 years ago on February 18, 1930. This festival will take place at Lowell Observatory with special events throughout the historic city of Flagstaff, Arizona. For just the cost of daily admission each day, the I Heart Pluto Festival at Lowell Observatory will include: New Science Talks Unique Science Demos Special Pluto Tours A New Clyde Tombaugh 9” Telescope Exhibit Food Trucks Live Music Face Painting Henna Art Art Show Gallery BINGO Scavenger Hunt And More! Don’t miss other events happening around Flagstaff, Arizona, for the 2023 I Heart Pluto Festival, too! VIP Tickets available. Night of Discovery tickets at the Orpheum sold separately. To learn more, go to iheartpluto.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1546078-0.

Vast Lands, Inner Vision: The Art of Joella Jean Mahoney Feb 19 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-440-6504. 2-3 p.m., Arguably one of the most important female artists of the Southwest, Joella Jean Mahoney’s art career spanned 66 years, from her roots in the abstract expressionism of the 1950s to her role as a mentor and master artist with a distinctive style that bridges realism and abstraction. This exhibition presents key paintings by the artist, who left an indelible mark on the art of the United States that will continue inspire future generations. Mahoney’s paintings, with their roots in the power and energy of 1950s gestural abstraction, were a fresh and exciting new interpretation of the Southwest. Join exhibit curator Alan Peterson for this peek into Mahoney’s art.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.