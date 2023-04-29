Apr 29

Full Steam Ahead Apr 29 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 1 a.m.-4 p.m., Water Conservation Services invites you to this family-fun event to celebrate Water Awareness Month! Giveaways at our table will be provided such as water conservation kits, DIY resources on how to save water and tools for watering effectively this Spring!.

Sgraffito Workshop with Gabby Long Apr 29 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $85. MAKE YOUR OWN BOWL WITH CERAMIC ARTIST, GABBY LONG APRIL 29TH, 2023 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM All supplies included. Each participant will walk away with two handmade bowls that they decorated! This workshop will be taught in the sgraffito ceramic technique. Cost per person: $85 Workshop is offered on Saturday, April 29th from 10am - 1pm and Saturday, May 13th 10am - 1pm. 1-time workshop with pieces being finished and fired by the artist, available for pickup at later time. Time: 3 hrs, 10am-1pm All materials included, wear clothes you don't mind getting clay on. Class size limited to 4 seats, please enroll in advance, purchasing class reserves your seat in class. Registration closes April 23rd. https://go.evvnt.com/1675761-0.

Adult Workshop: Tree Pruning Apr 29 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Pruning can be overwhelming and is often misunderstood. Join Tom Hanecak, an ISA Certified Arborist and Municipal Specialist, for an Intro to Pruning workshop on Saturday, April 29th from 10AM-12PM. The workshop will cover the science behind pruning, tools, different techniques and hands-on examples. Tom will focus on techniques for trees and shrubs that are commonly found Northern Arizona landscapes. Cost is $15 for the general public, or $10 for Willow Bend members. https://go.evvnt.com/1628573-0.

Free Community Day at Lowell Observatory | National Astronomy Day, 2023 Apr 29 — Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. (928) 774-3358. 12-10 p.m., We here at Lowell Observatory want to show our appreciation for the support of our wonderful community! If you are a resident of Coconino County, come up to Mars Hill to receive free general admission to the observatory on National Astronomy Day, April 29. Enjoy all-day* access to the our programs, including tours, science talks and demos, solar viewing, history exhibits, and of course, world-class stargazing under Flagstaff’s pristine dark skies. *Please note Lowell's new hours of operation; 12pm - 10pm daily, 12pm - 5pm on Tuesdays.

Flagstaff Foundry Variety Show Apr 29 — 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 7-10 p.m., Free. Join City of Flagstaff Water Services, Water Conservation Program in celebrating Water Awareness Month! We will have water conservation kit giveaways and DIY resources on how to save water and money on water bills!. https://go.evvnt.com/1635226-0.

Apr 30

Linocut Printmaking for T-shirts with Jill Sans Apr 30 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $85. Linocut Printmaking for T-shirts with Jill Sans Sunday, April 30th 10am - 2pm Creative Workshop at The HeArt Box Cost per person $85 includes all materials except tshirts: Ages - 16 and up We will learn to create a t-shirt design from start to finish and go home with something for yourself and a couple to share. Learn the basics of linocut printmaking from start to finish. We will create a design for relief printing, you can create your own or there will be simple designs to use for those who would prefer. We will learn cutting techniques for linoleum and printing final prints on t-shirts at the end. Each participant will go home with a printed shirt . All participants must bring a blank t-shirt to print on, may print up to 3 shirts in class. Cost per person $85 includes all materials except t-shirts. Students must bring: Wearable blank t-shirt, up to 3 shirts Class size limited to 4 seats, please enroll in advance, purchasing class reserves your seat in class. Registration closes April 23rd. https://go.evvnt.com/1675766-0.

Global Market for Girls' Education 2023! Apr 30 — Heritage Square, 22 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-380-5538. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., On April 30, 2023, Flagstaff-based nonprofit One New Education, in collaboration with teachers and students from Flagstaff Unified School District schools, local charter schools, and NAU, will present the Global Market for Girls’ Education to raise funds to support women’s education in countries around the world. One New Education (ONE) was founded in 2011 to help girls in developing countries stay in school and be able to realize their dreams of supporting themselves and their families and of contributing to their communities. The foundation currently helps 24 students from nine countries in primary and secondary school, university, and vocational school. ONE is funded mostly through private donations and our annual fundraiser, the Global Market for Girls’ Education (GMGE). At the event, there will be student and teacher art for sale, and music and dance performances. Come to Heritage Square from 10 to 4 on Sunday, April 30 to raise money for girls’ education, and enjoy the incredibly talented students and teachers of our wonderful town! The event is free and open to the public.

