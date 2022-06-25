Event Almanac

Jun 25

Museum Flood Volunteer Event Jun 25 — Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 N. King St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2152. 8 a.m.-noon, Volunteers will be assisting residents who are elderly or have a disability repair their emergency sandbag mitigation. The volunteer shift will be from 8am-12pm, June 25. Meet at Coconino County Health and Human Services at 2625 N. King St. Please wear sturdy shoes, pants, and sun protection, and bring a refillable water bottle, a face covering for dust, and work gloves if able. https://go.evvnt.com/1205470-0.

Yoga @ The Arb Jun 25 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119807-0.

Adult Workshop: Medicinal Plant Walk and DIY Elderberry Elixir Jun 25 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9:30 a.m.-noon, $30. Join Mike Masek, director of The Forager’s Path School of Botanical Studies, for a tour of the Willow Bend gardens, emphasizing edible and medicinal possibilities of our native flora. After the walk, we will meet indoors to learn how to make an elderberry elixir. Each person will take home a sample of the elixir! Cost: $30/participant or $25/ Willow Bend members. Limited Spots. Sign-up required. Register at https://willowbendcenter.org/adult-education. https://go.evvnt.com/1155658-0.

Rio de Flag Community Cleanup Jun 25 — Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2375. 10 a.m.-noon, Help keep our city beautiful and our waterways clean at this community event, hosted as part of the library's Oceans of Possibility summer program! We will meet at the war memorial in Wheeler Park (across the Rio from the Downtown Library entrance) and make our way up the urban trail to the Frances Short Pond, picking up litter as we go. Wear comfortable clothes, a hat, and sunscreen, and bring your own water bottle. Safety vests, trash and recycling bags, disposable gloves, trash pickers, and buckets for broken glass will be provided. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1187949-0.

Shakespeare Shindig! Jun 25 — Flagstaff Arts & Leadership, 3401 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 3-5 p.m., Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents… 8th Annual Shakespeare Shindig Fundraiser! June 25, 2022 3-5 pm Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Join the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival for our annual summer fundraiser bash! Throw on something festive and summery, and enjoy food and live entertainment at the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. The event is FREE and includes light bites, booze, live music, and scenes from our upcoming summer season! You do not want to miss this sneak peek into our summer shows: Othello by William Shakespeare and The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde. Mingle with actors and patrons alike and enjoy this summer afternoon celebrating Shakespeare! There will be a raffle and silent auction to participate in and many chances to help support FlagShakes. No tickets needed, and no masks or proof of vaccination required as the event will be held outside. Mark your calendars! https://flagshakes.org/shindig-22/.

Movies On The Square: Moana Jun 25 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-7 p.m., Free movie night featuring games, performers, and popcorn!. https://go.evvnt.com/1122384-0.

Family Science: Dog Days of Summer Jun 25 — Campbell Mesa Loop Trails, Forest Service Road 790 Forest Service Road 790, Flagstaff. 6-7:30 p.m., $10. Come see Gunnison Prairie Dogs in their home colonies, learn about them from the wildlife experts from the US Forest Service and Habitat Harmony, and enjoy activities with Willow Bend Environmental Center staff! We will meet at Campbell Mesa Trailhead parking area. (From I-40 at the Country Club exit, follow Country Club Rd south/west to the driving range, and turn left onto Old Walnut Canyon Rd. When it becomes a dirt road, the trail head is on the left.) $10/participant $35/family (2 adults + 3 kids) or FREE for Willow Bend Members* *Willow Bend members receive discounted or free admissions to our events and workshops. A Family Membership ( up to 2 adults + 4 kids) is $50. An Individual Membership (one person) is $35. You can sign up for a membership when you register for the workshop,. https://go.evvnt.com/1191929-0.

Jun 26

Flagstaff Community Market Jun 26 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090357-0.

Horizons Concert Series: Steven Moeckel, Violin and Paula Fan, Piano Jun 26 — Kitt Recital Hall, 1115 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 3-5 p.m., $25. Join NAU Associate Professor of Violin, Steven Moeckel (former concertmaster of the Phoenix Symphony), and his marvelous duo partner, Paula Fan, for an afternoon of rarely heard masterworks for the violin and piano. Tickets Regular - $25 Senior/NAU Employee - $17.50 Free to NAU/CCC students and youth (17 & younger). Ordering fees may apply. Fees will be added in the shopping cart. No refunds or exchanges. https://go.evvnt.com/1149016-0.

