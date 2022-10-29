Event Almanac

Oct 29

Celebraciones de la Gente Oct 29 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 10 a.m.- Oct. 30, 4 p.m., $20. The 19th Annual Celebraciones de la Gente Festival is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the history and culture of Mexican, Mexican American, and LatinX communities in Northern Arizona. Also known as the Day of the Dead, this event is a celebration of life, music, dance, food and heartfelt remembrances. Throughout the weekend visitors can enjoy cultural dances and music, browse the intricately decorated Ofrendas that line the courtyard, and gain insights during presentations by cultural experts. Come witness the transformation of the Jaime Major Golightly Courtyard, as it will be decorated with intricately cut papel picado (pierced paper) and lovely arranged ofrendas (altars) to welcome past loved ones to the party.Performances by Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi Nuevo Azteca on both Saturday and Sunday. For kids there are craft activities, face painting, and sugar skull decorating. (Reservations are required for the sugar skulls. Use this link https://1737.blackbaudhosting.com/1737/Sugar-Skull-Workshop) Then, on Saturday evening from 5-8pm, the courtyard will stay open late so the full impact of the ofrendas can be enjoyed, along with Mexican hot chocolate, breaded treats, and soulful strolling Mariachis. Don’t miss this fall festival. Invite your friends and family, from this world and the next! Celebraciones tickets are good for the entire weekend: $20 General Admission, $10 MNA members, $5 youth, kids age 9 and under free. https://musnaz.org/event/19th-annual-celebraciones-de-la-gente/. https://go.evvnt.com/1373929-0.

Anniversary Party Oct 29 — Cancer Support Community, 914 N. San Francisco St., Suite G, Flagstaff. 928-236-2333. 3-5 p.m., Join us as we celebrate our first anniversary of having doors open to support all those in northern Arizona impacted by cancer. NAU Social Work students are hosting this event which will feature highlighted interviews, videos, and pictures from the past year. We hope that all participants, medical personnel partners, community members, interns, volunteers, and donors will join us and help us celebrate growth, support, and community together. This event will be held inside the CSCAZ Northern Arizona campus while Trunk or Treat is happening in our parking lot. It will be an exciting afternoon of community engagement. Please bring your friends and check out the social work student's invitation for giving to support continued growth at https://e.givesmart.com/events/t6L/. We are excited to continue to expand services across northern Arizona to support all those impacted by cancer in northern Arizona. https://go.evvnt.com/1389341-0.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival Oct 29 — The Aspen Room, 2223 E. Seventh Ave., Flagstaff. 928-202-1325. 7-10 p.m., $15. The Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project is excited to host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, featuring wildlife and conservation films, drinks, raffle, and a silent auction on Saturday, October 29 th at the Aspen Room, 2223 E 7th Ave C in Flagstaff. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the films start at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for general, $10 for ages 21 and; under, or $15 for virtual access to video on demand, and available online or at the door. More info at www.gcwolfrecovery.org or by calling 928-202-1325. https://go.evvnt.com/1374524-0.

Mead Hall Costume Contest Oct 29 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 8-8:30 p.m., Start gathering your best garb and prepare for a fun-filled night at the Hall! We will host a free costume party and contest at the Mead Hall with prizes for three different categories: Viking, Bee, and Other Each winner will receive a $25 gift card and the glory that goes with the win! 21+. https://go.evvnt.com/1385725-0.

Oct 30

Flagstaff Community Market Oct 30 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090511-0.

THE COSTUME RUN - FLAGSTAFF Oct 30 — Buffalo Park Loop, Buffalo Park Loop Buffalo Park Loop, Flagstaff. 928-788-0888. 10 a.m.-noon, $25. The Costume Run is a local fundraiser 5K and 1 mile run/walk located at the beautiful Buffalo Park. All proceeds raised at The Costume Run go to support local and global non-profits. This isn't just any fun run, it's a Halloween themed fun run, which means participants are encouraged to wear a costume! https://go.evvnt.com/1369994-0.

Figure Skating Exhibition Oct 30 — Jay Lively Activity Center, 1650 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928-380-7562. 2:15-3:45 p.m., Halloween Figure Skating Exhibition to be held on Sunday, October 30th to feature performances by members and coaches of the Flagstaff Figure Skating Club. Please join us after the event for a "Free Skate" with the skaters and remember to wear your costume. Admittance is free with donations greatly appreciated. Refreshments will be served. https://go.evvnt.com/1381626-0.

