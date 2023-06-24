Jun 24

Invasive Plant Workshop: Bring Your Weeds to the Expert! Jun 24 — City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office, 419 N. Mogollon St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 10 a.m.-noon, Discover the types of invasive plant species, the best practices for removal, and talk to the expert to answer questions about plants in your back yard!.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 24 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731926-0.

Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture at the Museum of Northern Arizona Jun 24 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 10 a.m.- June 25, 5 p.m., $20. More than a market, the Heritage Festival is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region, which has been inhabited for thousands of years. Established in 1930 as the Hopi Craftsmen Show, the Heritage Festival has gone through many changes over the years. The 2023 Heritage Festival returns as an all-inclusive event, making room to include the Acoma, Apache, Diné (Navajo), Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Pai, Ute, Yavapai, and Zuni. In one weekend visitors can enjoy traditional dances and music and gain insights during talks by cultural experts. The 2023 market will be located on the beautiful, forested grounds surrounding the museum, with the sacred San Francisco Peaks as backdrop. With an expanded artist market and mainstage performances under tents outdoors, there will be plenty of space and fresh air. https://go.evvnt.com/1715459-0.

River Reed Flute-Making Workshop with Aaron White Jun 24 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5211. 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:45-2:45 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $45. This two-hour river reed flute-making workshop is led by Aaron White. Work alongside Aaron in the museum’s courtyard to create a unique flute and learn about reed flutes and traditional Native flute music. Each registrant will take home their own unique, tuned flute. $45 Aaron White is of Northern Ute/Dine descent who is an award-winning Native American Flute maker. He lectures on the history and culture of the flute. His passion and creations of the instrument has kept him busy for over two decades. His music has been used in award-winning films and documentaries such as The Doe Boy (NHK Award Sundance Film Festival). He has performed with and alongside many notable musicians throughout his career, ‪such as Jackson Browne, ‪John Densmore of ‪the Doors, ‪Bruce Cockburn, Taj Mahal and others. With his band Burning Sky, Aaron White pioneered a sound that garnered them a Grammy Nomination in 2003 For Best Native American Album and won Group of The Year at the Native American Music Awards in 2004. Aaron continues to perform and lecture year-round for major events and private corporations. Aaron believes music is medicine that can help heal and mend the spirit of people around the world. “We all carry that gift in our heart and soul, our ancestors figured it out long ago, may we continue to pass it along whole heartedly.” Admission ticket to the 2023 Heritage Festival must be purchased in addition to the reed flute-making workshop ticket. Festival admission tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event. https://go.evvnt.com/1758985-0.

George Breed's 85th Birthday Bash Jun 24 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 1-2:30 p.m., Beloved by many, George has been sharing his quirky vision of our community for several years through his numerous photos on Facebook. In 2020, several of these photos were collected and published by local publishing house Soulstice Publishing is a photo journal called Walking Flagstaff. Now in 2023, this photo journal is being republished with 14 new pages of photos and a new Afterword, and is coinciding with his 85th birthday. So let's celebrate! The first half hour of the event will include guest speakers including, among others, George's publisher at Soulstice, Julie Hammonds, and George's friend and Celebrant, Pam Packard. George himself will be saying a few words about his love of community and "the art of seeing." The second portion will offer opportunity for visiting with George, enjoying a slide show of his photos, perusing other books he has written, learning how to participate in a community photo contest, and recording your birthday wishes for George to be collected in a special box, all while enjoying cupcakes, popcorn, and drinks!

Northern Arizona Massage and Wellness Grand Opening Jun 24 — Northern Arizona Massage and Wellness, 222 N. Verde St., Flagstaff. 928-853-1699. 1:30-4 p.m., Free and open to the public, come join us for some fun at Northern Arizona Massage and Wellness! We will be offering exclusive tours of our various amenities that include the float tank, infrared sauna, and cold plunge. We will also have ice cream, door prizes, games, and more! Thank you Flagstaff for being an incredible community to serve. We look forward to seeing you soon!.

Orchestra Northern Arizona's June Chamber Concert Jun 24 — Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. 928-707-3545. 2-3:30 p.m., On the program: Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga: Overture in F Minor Mahler: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen Featuring Elisabeth Ditmore Stamitz: Viola Concerto Featuring violist Aaron Veazie Schubert: Symphony No. 5 All ages welcome!. https://go.evvnt.com/1802004-0.

Movies on the Square: The League of Super Pets Jun 24 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1655889-0.

Jun 25

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jun 25 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631169-0.

Sundays on the Square with Dave Logan Jun 25 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1756369-0.

Summer Drumming Into the Seasons Jun 25 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-637-5170. 4-6 p.m., Come celebrate summer with NAZ’s mother drum by drumming together in community. Bring your own drums and rattles if you like or just yourself. We will sing, drum, and be in ceremony together celebrating the changing season.

Paws For The Perfect Taste Jun 25 — Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co., 1101 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 5-8 p.m., $75 to $140. We invite you to join us for a lively event on Sunday, June 25th, from 5-8 PM at Warner's Nursery in support of High Country Humane! Guests will have the opportunity to vote for the top Doggone Dessert in Flagstaff, savor beer & wine tastings, and indulge in delicious hors d'oeuvres. Not only that, but we will also be hosting a live auction and silent auction featuring exclusive items to aid the animals at High Country Humane. Don't miss this chance to have a blast while helping a good cause!. https://go.evvnt.com/1685260-0.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.