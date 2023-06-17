Jun 17

Native Herb Festival 2023 Jun 17 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $65. Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, in collaboration with the Forager's Path School of Botanical Studies, is hosting a Native Herb Festival that you don’t want to miss! This all day event will be full of expert-led workshops, including hands-on opportunities and informative plant walks. Participants sign up for a day-pass, which grants attendance for three sessions during the event. https://go.evvnt.com/1730662-0.

Flagstaff Folk Festival Jun 17 — The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 9:30 a.m.- June 18, 6 p.m., This year’s Folk Festival will be held on June 17–18, 2022 at the historic Museum Club. Museum Club has a long history of fine country music and is located at 3404 E Rte 66 in East Flagstaff. The Museum Club has three stages and parking lot jam sessions. Bring your instrument and join in! $5/students & seniors/day Kids under 15 Free As always, the Folk Festival is made possible by volunteers. Volunteers are needed during the festival, plus a few for set-up and take-down. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, please contact Rod at flagfolkfest@ffotm.net. https://go.evvnt.com/1692974-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 17 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731924-0.

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour at the Museum of Northern Arizona Jun 17 — 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 10-11 a.m., Free tour of the Moore Medicinal Garden on the campus of the Museum of Northern Arizona. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses. https://go.evvnt.com/1717703-0.

Movies on the Square: Turning Red Jun 17 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1655755-0.

Jun 18

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jun 18 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631168-0.

Rio de Flag Community Cleanup Jun 18 — Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10 a.m.-noon, Help keep our community clean and beautiful at a special cleanup, hosted as part of the Library's All Together Now summer reading program! We will meet at the war memorial in Wheeler Park (across the Rio from the Downtown Library entrance) and make our way up the urban trail to the Frances Short Duck Pond, picking up litter as we go. Wear comfortable clothes, a hat, and sunscreen, and bring your own water bottle. Safety vests, trash and recycling bags, disposable gloves, trash pickers, and buckets for broken glass will be provided by the Flagstaff Sustainability Office's Stream Steward's program. This event is part of our Summer Reading Challenge (SRC). Attending this event will give you a secret code to get points toward reaching your goal. Sign-up for the SRC at https://fpl.azsummerreading.org/ To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1783052-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 18 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731925-0.

Sundays on the Square with The Salt Miners Jun 18 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1756296-0.

Run For Life Jun 17 — Wheeler Park, Flagstaff. 7 a.m.- June 18, 9 a.m., Free to $40. Join us for our 25th annual Run For Life through beautiful downtown Flagstaff. We begin and end the race in historic Wheeler Park. All proceeds raised from the Run or donations goes directly into our patient assistance fund to provide end of life comfort care to those who need it, regardless of their ability to pay. As Northern Arizona's only non-profit hospice for the last 40 years we take pride in delivering services in the place you call home. All participants will receive a T-Shirt and medal. First place male and female 10k and 5k will win cash prizes! Thank you so much for your support. https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/24thRunForLife?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY.

