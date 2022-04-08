Event Almanac

Apr 9

McMillan Mesa Community Celebration! Apr 9 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Join Flagstaff's Open Spaces Program and Friends of Flagstaff Future to celebrate the 5th anniversary of McMillan Mesa Natural Area protection and its recent re-zoning to open space! We will start with an 8am NATRA (Northern AZ Trail Runners Association), then a blessing, ribbon cutting, and speakers at 10am, live music from 11am-2pm with the Aspen Dirt Band and Summit Dub Squad, and a guided hike of McMillan Mesa Natural Area at 11:45am. There will also be food trucks, and tables with relevant community information!. https://go.evvnt.com/1081435-0.

Rio de Flag Water Reclamation Plant Tours Apr 9 — City of Flagstaff / Rio De Flag WWTP, 600 S. Babbitt Drive, Flagstaff. 9:30 a.m.-noon, City of Flagstaff Water Services is providing tours of the Rio de Flag Water Reclamation Plant this coming Saturday April 9th. This will be the first time public tours of the facility will be available since before the pandemic. If you’ve even wondered about how Flagstaff’s wastewater is transformed into reclaimed water and water for discharge into the Rio de Flag, this is your opportunity to learn more! Two tours are available, one at 9:00 am and one at 11:00 am. Space is limited to 25 participants per tour, so sign up now! Send an email with the names of the people in your party to savewater@flagstaffaz.gov to sign up.

Baby and Kid stuff swap Apr 9 — Bushmaster Park, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10 a.m.-noon, Free community event. Mom/Baby/Kid stuff swap. Bring your Clothing 0-12, maternity, toys, books, equipment or anything else you'd like to get rid of and take home things you need. No need to bring anything to take anything. Bushmaster Community Ramada on east side of park-10am-12pm. Hosted by Flagstaff Doulas.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club Open House Apr 9 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. (928) 527-3034. 10 a.m.-noon, Come see the trains running. Talk to club members. Visit the newly redecorated layout building. Fun for kids of all ages. Free.

Family Science: Amazing Arthropods Apr 9 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-noon, $10. Join Willow Bend and Biodiversity Outreach Network for a creepy, crawly and super exciting Amazing Arthropods event. Families will learn all about these amazing little creatures, and get to meet tarantulas, cockroaches, mealworms and a millipede! A short educational presentation will be followed by observations of live animals, and a chance to become an entomologist and look for critters in and around our Willow Bend Gardens. Event is open to families with children 4 and up. Cost for each program is $10/participant, $35/family (2 adults + 3 kids) or FREE for Willow Bend Members. https://go.evvnt.com/1087177-0.

High Country Humane Art Show/Fundraiser Apr 9 — High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 928-607-3989. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Flagstaff Crafters Guild (@FlagCraftersGuild) is hosting an art show/fundraiser at High Country Humane to help support their exceptional animal care and adoption services. The show will feature unique handmade arts and crafts by local artists including paintings and wall art, recycled glass sculpture, ceramic pottery, jewelry, gemstone suncatchers, beeswax candles, hand printed silk scarfs, quilting and fabric crafts, and more. Patrons also can donate by entering our Easter Egg Raffle and/or bringing a donation item from High Country Humane's Facebook page or website (@HighCountryHumane; https://highcountryhumane.org/). This will be a wonderful Spring event for a great cause. Please join us!.

Botanical Art Linocut Workshop with Jill Sans Apr 9 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 12-4 p.m., $85. Botanical Art Linocut Workshop Jill Sans, owner of The HeArt Box and artist, will be guiding this linocut workshop for ages 16 and up, all levels of creativity are welcomed. This workshop is for those who want to learn the art of linocut, as we are surrounded by the blooms of spring we will explore botanical art as our subject matter. We will have 4 seats available, masks are required to be worn while in the classroom. Pre-registration is encouraged, registration closes on March 28th. We will be drawing from botanical photos onto our linoleum block, from there we will spend time hand carving and then printing on 5x7 paper. These are great sizes for gifts or framed art. You will have time to print multiple prints, learning the techniques of printing from linoleum blocks. You will go home with finished printed pieces of art as well as your hand carved linoleum block to use again at home. It’s springtime so let’s celebrate the flowers coming back! Class will be held at The HeArt Box Gallery and Studio in downtown Flagstaff. Located at 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B in the historic Switzer building. Directly behind the Artists Gallery. You can access the studio from Aspen alley. Saturday, April 9th, 12 - 4pm Registration closes on March 28th, 4 seats available $85 materials included. https://go.evvnt.com/1075028-0.

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival: Panel Discussion - "The Reemergence of Glen Canyon" Apr 9 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 2:45-3:45 p.m., Glen Canyon is beginning to reemerge as Lake Powell continues to break low water records. This panel will focus on the past, present, and future of Glen Canyon as viewed through the eyes of a photographer/filmmaker (Dawn Kish), author/explorer (Morgan Sjogren), and an ecologist (Thomas Minckley). https://go.evvnt.com/1086254-0.

Jared Janzen @ Bandolero's 66 Apr 9 — Bandoleros 66, 11 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 6-10 p.m., Very excited to play Bandolero's 66 for the first time! Come for some yummy food and tunes. I'm currently living in Flagstaff, AZ, and am planning to tour/release my debut record this coming summer! I hope to see you soon. Stay tuned for more dates and music!. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103341117?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

BONNIE X CLYDE Apr 9 — Yucca N., 15 S. WC Riles Drive, Flagstaff. 9 p.m.- April 10, 1 a.m., BONNIE X CLYDE, the DJ/producer/vocalist duo, have continued their rapid rise to stardom. Their debut “WANTED” EP captured the hearts and minds of millions with their leadoff single “Bass Jam” topping the charts at #1 for seven weeks straight and accumulating millions of streams on Spotify. BONNIE X CLYDE took their success on the road, embarking on a rigorous touring schedule both nationally and internationally. BONNIE X CLYDE have undoubtedly positioned themselves for a monumental year in 2018. Continuing to takeover new markets, their fan base “The Rosegang” has grown exponentially worldwide. Get ready to join the ride. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1024437654?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

Apr 10

Bucked Up Tour featuring Moonshine Bandits Apr 10 — The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 7-11 p.m., On Sale 2/18 To say that Moonshine Bandits qualify as your average West Coast band would be nothing short of an understatement. Tex and Bird are having the time of their lives, making their music their way. Their unique sound, a blend of West Coast beat and country twang, is a strong representation of the California of which they grew up. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103191099?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

