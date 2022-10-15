Event Almanac

Oct 15

Flagstaff Youth Business Fair Oct 15 — The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation, 3150 N. Winding Brook Road, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Are you a youth entrepreneur between the ages of 10 and 17? Do you have an idea, product or service that you want to share with the world? The Flagstaff Youth Business Fair is the place for you! The fair is sponsored by The Peaks, and is on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm. The fair will have booths showcasing each entrepreneur's products and business so visitors can learn about the business and purchase their products. Come support our Flagstaff youth entrepreneurs!. https://go.evvnt.com/1325991-0.

15 Minute Makeover Oct 15 — 211 W. Aspen Ave., 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2144. 10:15-10:30 a.m., Join us in taking 15-minutes this Saturday, October 15, 2022, to clean-up litter at your home, work, or school. Post a photo of yoru clean-up on our Facebook or Instagram with #Flag15 to be entered to win a prize! Contact Steven Thompson at steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-213-2144 for supplies.

Live Music at the Mead Hall - Dub and Down with the Blues Oct 15 — 108 E. Rte 66, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 7-9 p.m., Live music - Dub and Down is a local favorite here in Flagstaff and they will be adding their groovy flavor to the Mead Hall. Bring your thirst for delicious mead and your dancing shoes! No cover 21+. https://go.evvnt.com/1366632-0.

Flagstaff Marathon Oct 15 — 16848 U.S. 180, Flagstaff. 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Free to $100. Coconino Community College (https://www.coconino.edu) , Arizona Nordic Village (https://arizonanordicvillage.com) and Sundog Running (https://sundogrunning.com) are proud to present the Flagstaff Marathon, “The Coolest Marathon in Arizona." Established in 2006, this event benefits CCC Athletics, specifically the new men’s and women’s cross country program (https://www.coconino.edu/athletics) , funded entirely from donations to the CCC Foundation (https://www.coconino.edu/cross-country-comets) . The Flagstaff Marathon, Half, 10k, and Kid's Kilo races are off-road courses in the Coconino National Forest—set in the ponderosa pine and aspen forest at 8,000+ feet elevation on single and double track trail. Participants can register for the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, or Kids Kilo events. https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/flagmarathonandhalf?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY.

Oct 16

Flagstaff Community Market Oct 16 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090506-0.

Read Between the Wines Oct 16 — Viola's Flower Garden, 610 S. Arizona 89A, Flagstaff. (928)556-0313. 2-4 p.m., $45. Join us for a celebration of literacy filled with wine education, food, and fun! Tickets are $45 to enjoy 8 tastings from around the world and a special wine glass! VIP tickets are available for an additional $10 and include 4 more tastings and a free raffle entry. https://go.evvnt.com/1365045-0.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.