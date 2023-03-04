MarCH 4

Science Saturday: Awesome Archaeology Mar 4 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Join us for hands-on interactive activities that demonstrate what an archaeologist does, the tools they may use, and how their scientific work helps interpret ancient history. Activities such as split-twig figurine making, atlatl throwing, artifact, plant and faunal (animal) identification, igloo building (weather permitting) and much more will provide the participant a window into the past lifeways. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format. Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff, GeoFamily Foundation, Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public.

Adult Workshop: Basics of Flintknapping Mar 4 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 12:30-2:30 p.m., $30. Logan Simpson archaeologists Byl Bryce and Gavin Wisner will lead a 2-hour hands-on workshop that will take you back in time to learn the ancient skills of stone tool making. Gavin and Byl will demonstrate the many stages of reduction, starting with the raw materials and finishing with a usable tool, which will help you to understand how various types of stone tools evolved over the course of time. The instructors will cover a variety of knapping techniques including hard- and soft-hammer percussion, pressure flaking, and indirect percussion that will give you insights into prehistoric stone tool production, lithic analysis, and subsistence techniques. For safety, please bring a pair of sturdy work gloves and eye-protection. Cost is $30 for the general public, or $25 for Willow Bend members. RSVP required. https://go.evvnt.com/1559612-0.

Orchestra Northern Arizona’s Spring Sing Mar 4 — Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. 928-216-1339. 7-9 p.m., Join the classical fun as Orchestra Northern Arizona presents “Spring Sing,” Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m., in Coconino High School’s Main Auditorium. Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Desmond Siu leads the works by the great vocal composers, featuring local soloists Sedona Libero and Sydney Han. The orchestra will also premiere a work by local Flagstaff composer Bruce Reiprich, Nineteen Flowers. Also on the program: Verdi’s Nabucco Overture , Selections from Bizet’s Carmen, Bellini’s I capuleti ed i Montecchi “Se Romeo,” and Schubert’s Symphony #9, mov. 1 ONA concerts are free to the public, or “pay-what-you-can,” with a suggested donation of $10 per adult. All ages welcome! For more information about this concert or about ONA, please visit www.orchestrana.org or email hello@orchestrana.com. Coconino High School is located at 2801 N. Izabel. https://go.evvnt.com/1579410-0.

MarCH 5

March Full Moon Cosmic Sound Bath + Energy Healing Mar 5 — Northern Arizona Yoga Center, 113 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 818-515-4044. 1-3 p.m., $35. Experience the healing energy and musical vibrations of tones and let your body, mind and spirit be soothed by the sounds of crystal singing bowls and Tibetan bells. You won’t want to miss it! Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat or blanket..and maybe an eye mask if you like :) Prepare to be taken on a transcendent journey of relaxation as we use energy and a variety of instruments, including Crystal and Tibetan bowls, drums and chanting to create an atmosphere of healing. https://go.evvnt.com/1574873-0.

Time to Paddy 5k/10k & Lucky 13.1—Flagstaff Mar 5 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 8 a.m.-noon, $15 to $50. Join us for the annual Time to Paddy 5k/10k and Lucky 13.1 Half Marathon! A St. Patrick-themed run that is perfect for the whole family. The fun includes great swag (designer shirt, custom medal), chip-timing, live results and awards, free photos, a “biggest team” contest, a kids’ dash, great post-race food, and plenty of fun! Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one! Can’t make the race? No problem! We offer a virtual race option where you can run anywhere, at any time, and still earn the fun swag! The kid’s dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and kid’s dash pin! (If your child wants to run the kid’s dash, and doesn’t want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!) Grab your friends and register as a “team” for special pricing and a chance to win the “Biggest Paddy (team)” award! Create a team, or join an existing team during registration. Once 5 people have registered on that team, all team members will be refunded $5, once 10 people register $10 will be refunded. https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/TimetoPaddy5k10kLucky131Flagstaff?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY.

