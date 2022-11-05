Event Almanac

Nov. 5

Science Saturday: Fall Fest Nov 5 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9:30-11:30 a.m., This Science Saturday, we are celebrating fall! Press apples at our community apple press (bring your own apples), make seed art, learn how nature changes during this season, and enjoy other autumn themed arts and crafts. Free and fun for the whole family. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format. https://go.evvnt.com/1397192-0.

Fix-it Clinic Nov 5 — 245 N. Thorpe Road, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2144. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Our incredible team of volunteers can help you fix just about anything, including electronics, jewelry, clothing, bicycles and more! How does it work? 1. First, it is recommended that you make an appointment for the next Fix-it Clinic. Appointments are not required, however, items with appointments will be given priority. 2. On the day of the event, you will bring your item to the Clinic, and a volunteer will work with you to fix the item. Some of the most common items that our volunteers fix are lamps, coffee makers, and clothing items. 3. If your item cannot be fixed, we will provide you with a list of options, including recycling the item, coming to the next Fix-it Clinic with additional materials to fix the item, or working with another fixer in the future. Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins are welcome. *********Make an appointment here: https://outlook.office365.com/../FixitClinicTe../bookings/ Questions? Contact Steve Thompson, Volunteer and Event Coordinator, at steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-213-2144. https://go.evvnt.com/1371770-0.

River Tales: An Evening of Storytelling with Grand Canyon Youth Nov 5 — Coconino Center For the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-773-7921. 5-8 p.m., $20. River Tales: An Evening of Storytelling is this weekend, November 5, 2022! Please join us for our annual fundraiser benefiting outdoor educational expeditions for youth. Hear stories from Grand Canyon & Southwest enthusiasts, experts, and advocates. Tickets are available in-person and online. Dinner will be provided at the live event at Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, AZ. Or attend virtually from the comfort of your home. Everyone can participate in the online silent auction, open NOW, bidding closes at noon Nov. 6th. Buy your tickets today! Limited availability for in-person event. All proceeds benefit Grand Canyon Youth’s educational outdoor expeditions connecting young people to the transformative power of the rivers & canyons of the Southwest. https://go.evvnt.com/1405794-0.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Football vs. Montana State Bobcats Football Nov 5 — Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff. 1 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1Ad8MuS.

Nov. 6

No events listed.

