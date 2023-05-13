May 13

Bird Walk at Rogers Lake! May 13 — Rogers Lake County Natural Area, 10 miles SW. of Flagstaff on Woody Mountain Road / Forest Road 231, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7-9 a.m., Free. Meet at Rogers Lake County Natural Area (10 miles SW of Flagstaff on Woody Mountain Road / Forest Road 231, we’ll meet at the first Rogers Lake entrance sign as you arrive at the County Natural Area). The hike is 3 miles round-trip. Bring your binoculars, sturdy shoes, a sunhat, a notebook and pencil, and perhaps your camera! County CoVid guidelines will be followed. Maximum 15 people—please pre-register!. https://go.evvnt.com/1706908-0.

Adult Workshop: Food Fermentation for Health and Flavor May 13 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9 a.m.-noon, $30. Do you like sauerkraut, kimchi, ginger beer, or chocolate? One thing they all have in common is that they are products of fermentation. Whether you are looking to preserve your garden harvest or learn new ways to make healthy and flavorful food, this workshop is perfect for learning about basic fermentation techniques and the scientific basis behind the process. Join Mike Dechter for a morning of learning, tasting homemade fermented foods, and getting some hands on experience making your very own creation to take home. This class will show you everything you need to know to confidently ferment your own food at home. Cost: $30/participant or $25/Willow Bend members. https://go.evvnt.com/1680826-0.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club Open House May 13 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-527-3034. 10 a.m.-noon, Come join us at the FMRRC May Open House. Come see the trains running and visit with Club members. A great way to celebrate Flagstaff Train Day. You can also see our display downtown at the Depot 10am—2pm. Fun for all ages!. https://go.evvnt.com/1728777-0.

Science Cafe—Nuclear Power May 13 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., This month we will learn about nuclear power’s potential role as a clean energy solution. We will review nuclear power—its problems, its possibilities, and many myths about it. https://go.evvnt.com/1724808-0.

Sgraffito Workshop with Gabby Long May 13 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $85. MAKE YOUR OWN BOWL WITH CERAMIC ARTIST, GABBY LONG May 13th, 2023 10:00 AM—1:00 PM All supplies included. Each participant will walk away with two handmade bowls that they decorated! This workshop will be taught in the sgraffito ceramic technique. Cost per person: $85 Workshop is offered on Saturday, April 29th from 10am—1pm and Saturday, May 13th 10am—1pm. 1-time workshop with pieces being finished and fired by the artist, available for pickup at later time. Time: 3 hrs, 10am-1pm All materials included, wear clothes you don’t mind getting clay on. Class size limited to 4 seats, please enroll in advance, purchasing class reserves your seat in class. Registration closes April 23rd. https://go.evvnt.com/1675762-0.

Orchestra Northern Arizona’s Flagstaff Inspired May 13 — Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. 928-216-1339. 7-9 p.m., Join Orchestra Northern Arizona for another Flagstaff Inspired concert, May 13, 7 p.m, in the Coconino High School main auditorium. The concert features fantastic Flagstaff violinist Isabel Rushall on Lalo’s Symphonie Espanole, Florence Price’s Symphony #3, Johnson’s haunting Miserateur, and Mozart’s very first symphony. All ages welcome! Free with donations accepted. https://go.evvnt.com/1692410-0.

May 14

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market May 14 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631156-0.

