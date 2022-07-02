Event Almanac

Jul 2

Museum Of Northern Arizona Heritage Festival Jul 2 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 9 a.m.- July 3, 4 p.m., $20. More than a market, the Heritage Festival is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region, which has been inhabited for thousands of years. Begun in 1930 as the Hopi Craftsmen Show, the Heritage Festival has gone through many changes over the years. For 2022 the Heritage Festival returns bigger and better than ever, making room to include the Acoma, Apache, Diné (Navajo), Havasupai, Hualapai, Pai, Ute, Yavapai, and Zuni. In one weekend visitors can taste Hopi Piki bread, play Zuni games, enjoy traditional dances and music, and gain insights during talks by cultural experts. The 2022 will spread across the beautiful museum campus in view of the sacred San Francisco Peaks. With an expanded artist market and mainstage performances under tents outdoors, there will be plenty of space and fresh air. https://go.evvnt.com/1170440-0.

Yoga @ The Arb Jul 2 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119808-0.

Science Saturday: Junior Naturalists Jul 2 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Explore the plants and wildlife of Willow Bend Gardens at our Junior Naturalist Science Saturday. Make a nature journal and practice sketching outdoors, learn how to go birding, identity plants in our garden, make nature art and more! We will also show your family how to use the iNaturalist app to explore nature in your own neighborhood. This event will have hands-on activities for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1191881-0.

Movies On The Square: the Greatest Showman Jul 2 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4 p.m.- July 3, 7 a.m., Movie night in downtown Flagstaff featuring games, performers, and popcorn. https://go.evvnt.com/1122390-0.

Land That I Love: Celebrating America Through Music Jul 2 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 5:30-7 p.m., This concert is a fun way to celebrate live music and our country! Join us at the fairgrounds for this FREE event where you can enjoy the music, grab a snack from a food truck, walk through the Military Museum, and celebrate with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair, no ticket required. https://go.evvnt.com/1179890-0.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers: The Orpheum Theater Jul 2 — Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 7-11 p.m., RCPM returns to Flagstaff on July 2. When a band can make a Tuesday night feel like a Saturday. When a packed house can sing every word of every song on the set list. When fans drive four hours on a Wednesday to see their favorite band and still have to be at work by 8am. That’s when you know something special is happening. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103381336?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

Shawn Lee Stamps Band @ZOOFEST Country Music Festival Jul 2 — The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 8 p.m. The 2nd annual Zoofest Country Music Festival is right around the corner, and ticket sales are about to be LIVE! With a lineup including Jeremy Bowman, Shawn Lee Stamps, Stateline, Hopi Clansmen, Lonesome Playboys, Zookeepers, Lightning rock country band, Greg Spary, Levin Rube, Ron & Jay, and more, this is not a festival you are going to want to miss! https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103372246?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

Flagstaff Community Market Jul 3 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090365-0.

2022 Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade Jul 4 — Flagstaff. 928-774-4505. 9-11 a.m., We are excited to announce our 2022 Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade, Sponsored by PEPSI and Desert Financial Credit Union! Join us for what was voted the best Independence Day Parade in Arizona! If you would like to participate in the parade, please contact the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome! The parade will follow the usual route around Historic Downtown Flagstaff. Starting at Elm & Beaver, it will go south down Beaver, turn left on Aspen to San Francisco and north on San Francisco back to Elm. https://go.evvnt.com/1190439-0.

A Flag Fourth Jul 4 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 3-5 p.m., The FSO is back on July 4 for our annual Flag Fourth concert! This family-friendly patriotic pops concert is perfect for all ages, free of charge, and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and sunscreen and join us for the perfect Flagstaff Independence Day celebration with live music.

