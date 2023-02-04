Feb 4

Science Saturday: Earth and Planetary Science Feb 4 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Join Willow Bend for an exciting partnership with Lowell Observatory! For February’s "I Heart Pluto Festival", we’re joining forces to host an event that is all about earth and planetary science, the first ever Science Saturday theme of its kind! It will be out of this world! We’ll have space-themed activities, demonstrations and fun crafts to take home. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format. Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public. https://go.evvnt.com/1517778-0.

Feb 5

Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents Go for Baroque: Venus & Adonis, A Valentine's opera Feb 5 — Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. 928-864-5887. 4-5:30 p.m., Master Chorale of Flagstaff joins with NAU Community Dance Academy to present a Valentine’s opera by English Baroque composer, John Blow. Complete with Cupid and Cupid’s pupils, Venus & Adonis will be presented with dancers and children’s chorus, Baroque orchestra, and professional vocalists Sydney Murrell Han (Cupid), Terri Richter (Venus), and Talen Bowling-Swan (Adonis). Presented under the music leadership of Master Chorale’s Artistic Director, Tim Westerhaus; choreography by NAU Community Dance Academy’s Andrew Needhammer; and children’s choruses from Marshall Magnet School Choir, under the direction of Linda Stamer, and Sechrist Elementary School Choir, under the direction of Kaitlyn Leung. The Baroque orchestra is sponsored by Little Music Makers of Flagstaff. Tickets are not needed for this event. The recommended contribution is $20 for adults and $5 for children and students. For more information, visit www.masterchorale.net/baroque. https://go.evvnt.com/1493273-0.

Full Moon Hike! Feb 5 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Come enjoy the full moon rise at Buffalo Park, with a 2-mile hike around the Nate Avery/Buffalo Park loop! We'll meet at the buffalo, dress warmly! Rain, snow, or clear, we'll do it! Wear ice/snow cleats if you have them, but we'll have some extras too.

