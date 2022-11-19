 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Event Almanac

  • 0

Nov 19

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Football vs. Weber State Wildcats Football Nov 19 — Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff. 1 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1Ad8MuV.

Nov 20

No events submitted.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)