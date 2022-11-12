Event Almanac

Nov 12

Adult Workshop: Wine and Mead Making for Beginners Nov 12 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-noon, $25. Have you ever been interested in making your own wine/mead but have been stymied on how to start? Learn about the basics of making wine and mead from wine-making hobbyist, Mike Dechter. Mike will go over the basic process for turning fruits, flowers, or even vegetables into wine or mead. The class will focus on basic supplies needed, steps in the wine-making process, and important tips and considerations for making a successful wine/mead. Those who attend will also get the opportunity to taste and discuss homemade wines and meads made from local fruits and berries. Cost: $25/participant or $20 for Willow Bend members. Sign-up required. https://go.evvnt.com/1397177-0.

Science Cafe Nov 12 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., Science Cafes are designed to encourage science accessibility and literacy with extensive opportunity for questions and further discussion with local science experts. This month will feature the Northern Arizona Audubon Society & Christmas Bird Count. Learn about one of the oldest Citizen Science projects in the United States and the relationship between biology, ecology, and bird watching!. https://go.evvnt.com/1376588-0.

Friends of the Library Copper Quill Awards Presentation Nov 12 — Uptown Pubhouse, 114 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 619-218-7554. 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Friends of the Flagstaff-Coconino County Libraries is hosting a reception awarding the 2020 Copper Quill Award to Kevin Fedarko for his book, The Emerald Mile, and the 2021 Copper Quill Award to Ash Davidson for her book, Damnation Spring. A speaker from Brightside Books will speak followed by a Q & A. Hors d'oeuvres will be available.

Viola & The Brakemen with Pilcrowe & Toxic Positivity Nov 12 — The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-4292. 8-11 p.m., $15. An evening of outlaw country, Americana, indie-folk and psychedelic rock. https://go.evvnt.com/1420155-0.

Nov 13

Master Chorale presents Safe Harbor: Songs of Refuge & Home Nov 13 — Coconino Center For the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 2-5 p.m., $10 to $20. Master Chorale of Flagstaff kicks off its 2022-2023 with Safe Habor: Songs of Refuge & Home under the direction of newly hired Artistic Director, Tim Westerhaus. Taking place at the Coconino Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 13 with concerts at both 2 PM and 4 PM, this is a concert of human journeys through music in collaboration with the opening of Coconino Center for the Arts’ new exhibition, “25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee.” Music on this program builds a bridge with cultural and current events in Syria, Ukraine, and East Africa, and U. S. composers invite us to cherish the gifts to be free and loved by neighbors, to help others find refuge and Home. https://go.evvnt.com/1391825-0.

