Event Almanac

Sep 10

Yoga @ The Arb Sep 10 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!.

Science Cafe Sep 10 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., Science Cafes are designed to encourage science accessibility and literacy with extensive opportunity for questions and further discussion with local science experts. This month, learn about and discuss a major information science issue in our own backyard - internet access and speed rural and tribal communities. Have you ever been frustrated by a slow Internet connection? Or felt like your cellular data isn't available in all the places it should be? Join Dr. Morgan Vigil-Hayes of Northern Arizona University to learn how scientists are working to create new tools to help hold Internet Service Providers accountable and find out how you can be part of an exciting new citizen science action project right here in Flagstaff!.

Adult Workshop: Drop Spindle Yarn Spinning Sep 10 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-noon, $25. Join Tasha Miller Griffith from Threaded Together and learn to make your own yarn—it's pure magic! In this workshop, we'll try out some local fibers, and start spinning using a versatile, portable spindle in this fun and approachable class. Hand spinning is the original technology that allowed humans to make clothing and sails to explore the world. You'll leave ready to begin your own adventures spinning yarn for knitting, weaving, or whatever else you want to make. Cost: $25/members and $30/nonmembers. RSVP Required - Limited Spots.

Flagstaff Music Festival Sep 10 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 928 699-0119. 12-9 p.m., Free event featuring local Flagstaff bands playing a variety of music. Fun for the whole family!.

Operation Christmas Child Open House Sep 10 — Mountain View Church, 2150 E. Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 2-4 p.m., Come to our Operation Christmas Child Open House and stop by each table to learn more about OCC and win prizes at the event! Our team will teach you how to make a shoebox gift! There will be activities to make some crafts and light refreshments will be provided. Sign up using the event link to get free shoeboxes!

Sep 11

Flagstaff Community Market Sep 11 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!.

Friends of the Library Book Sale Sep 11 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 619-218-7554. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Friends of the Library are holding the annual book sale on Sundays in September and October (9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2, 10/9) Our hours coincide with those of the Community Market, so after you pay the Market a visit, please drop by the library to buy a very reasonably-priced book or two! All your purchases will support programming at the Flagstaff City - Coconino County Libraries. The Friends of the Library is a non-profit group that assists with providing necessary supplemental support to library services that are not provided with tax dollars alone. On-going fundraising activities include membership dues and the sale of gift items and books. For additional information, please visit https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/about/friends.html.

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2022 - Flagstaff, AZ Sep 11 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 4 p.m.- Oct. 9, 5 p.m., $40. Healthy Kids Running Series is a five (5) week running program in the spring and fall for kids Pre-K through 8th grade. Each HKRS Series takes place once a week and offers age appropriate running events including the 50 & 75 yard dashes, the 1/4 mile, the 1/2 mile and the 1 mile run. Kids compete each week for a chance to earn points. At the end of the Series the boys and girls who accumulate the most points in their respective distances are awarded trophies. All participants receive a medal on Week 5! The registration fee covers the entire five (5) weeks of the Series which includes race bibs for each week, a runner shirt, a finisher medal and any sponsor giveaways. Registration is non-refundable and non-transferrable. Online Early Bird registration is $40.00 and then increases to $45.00 three weeks prior to the first race event. Race day walk up paper registration forms are $50.00. Share your running photos with our community! Find us on Facebook @HealthyKidsRunning or Instagram @healthykidsrs! #GetUpandGo.

