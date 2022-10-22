Event Almanac

Oct 22

Make A Difference Day-2022 Oct 22 — 3000 N. Fremont Blvd., 3000 N. Fremont Blvd., Flagstaff. 928-213-2144. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Join us in making a difference in an area subject to potential flooding due to the Pipeline Fire. There is work to be done in the Rio de Flag channel near Cheshire Park. Come and help tackle invasive species, remove woody plants blocking water flow, clean-up litter and woody debris, and work on a section of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS). https://go.evvnt.com/1371742-0.

Sippin' with the Symphony Oct 22 — Wiseman Aviation, 2650 W. Shamrell Blvd., Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 5-8 p.m., $70. Join us for wine & beer tasting, hosted hors d'oeuvres, and an immersive symphony experience! Members of the orchestra will perform, literally surrounding cocktail guests as you sip, as though we’re all on stage together. There will also be a silent and live auction, and all proceeds directly support the professional musicians in the orchestra, the young artists whose careers we launch, and the children we serve through our education programs. https://go.evvnt.com/1312802-0.

Flagstaff Foundry Oct 22 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 8-10 p.m., $5. Hello Witches, Ghosts, and Ghouls! It's the Frightfully Fun, Final Foundry of '22. Wear your friendly, floriferous, freakish or plain ol' forgettable get-up and be wowed by what you see on the stage! Forever yours, Us. https://go.evvnt.com/1360980-0.

Oct 23

Flagstaff Community Market Oct 23 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090509-0.

Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve Community Tour Oct 23 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Join Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, for a FREE guided community tour of Picture Canyon. Tours typically last 2-3 hours and cover basic history, ecology, geology, and archeology of Picture Canyon. Meet at the Picture Canyon Trailhead (3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004). No RSVP required. https://go.evvnt.com/1386366-0.

Tea and Candy Tasting Oct 23 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 3-5 p.m., $25. Join us for a spooky flavor journey of Halloween candy paired with some frightfully delicious Firefly Tea! Tickets $25/person. Register with Firefly at amanda@fxyboxco.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1372373-0.

