Jun 10

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market Jun 10 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-0054. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Your favorite outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators is back for another season of shopping in the sunshine! Once again featuring the best selection of vendors and merchants in Northern Arizona selling antiques, housewares, vintage clothing, body care, tools, jewelry, books, art, food and much much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1702204-3.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club June Open House Jun 10 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-527-3034. 10 a.m.-noon, Come visit the Flagstaff Model Railroad at Ft. Tuthill County Park Building 3. See model trains running and talk with club members. Fun for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1780603-0.

Science Cafe: Community Internet Action Walk Jun 10 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10 a.m.-noon, Attendees will also learn how to advocate for the internet in their community. Wear walking shoes and bring a hat, water, and your smart phone if you have one! No experience or prior knowledge is required and teens, adults, families, and kids are welcome! Coffee will be provided at the library before the walk. https://go.evvnt.com/1771774-0.

Family Science: Nature's Orchestra Jun 10 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 10-11 a.m., $10. Learn interactive nature songs and stories, and join us for a nature walk exploring sound in the Willow Bend Gardens. Create your very own craft to perform in our nature orchestra. Event is suitable for ages 2 and up. $10/participant $35/family (2 adults + 3 kids) or FREE for Willow Bend Members* *Willow Bend members receive discounted or free admissions to our events and workshops. A Family Membership (up to 2 adults + 4 kids) is $50. An Individual Membership (one person) is $35. You can sign up for a membership when you register for the workshop, or going to this link: https://willowbendcenter.org/become-a-member/. https://go.evvnt.com/1744348-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 10 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731922-0.

Movies on the Square: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Jun 10 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 702-403-4200. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1650559-0.

Jun 11

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jun 11 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631166-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 11 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731923-0.

Sundays on the Square with Flag 5 Jun 11 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1756119-0.

Elden Brass Quintet at MNA Jun 11 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 1-2 p.m., On Sunday, June 11th at 1pm, Flagstaff's Elden Brass Quintet will perform a set of jazz, pop and classical music outside on the main stage at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Perfect Flagstaff summer weather, live music, and beverage - what could be better! Admission is free, donations welcome. https://go.evvnt.com/1731293-0.

