Event Almanac

The Pueblo of Acoma Enchantment Dancers Nov 26 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-440-6504. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $5 to $25. The Pueblo of Acoma Enchantment Dancers will be performing for the first time at the Museum of Northern Arizona on November 26. Featuring the Buffalo Dance as well as sharing the importance of traditional dances, this performance will deepen perspectives on Acoma and Hopi Pueblo culture. The Buffalo Dance celebrates an upcoming and successful hunt. As a social dance, it is shared to bring peace, harmony, and unity among the people throughout Mother Earth. The Pueblo of Acoma Enchantment Dancers have been together since 1981, originally as the Acoma Intercultural Dancers directed by the late Alden Keyope, and is now directed by second-generation Johnathan Keyope. Performing traditional and contemporary dances of Acoma and Hopi Pueblo, Johnathan and his group believe in sharing and educating their culture to ensure the survival of the Acoma Keresan language and traditions among the youth. All ages event. There will be two performances, each one hour in duration. https://go.evvnt.com/1417876-0.