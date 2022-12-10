Event Almanac

Dec 10

Candy Cane Concert Dec 10 — Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. 2:30-4 a.m., Christmas sing along, John Williams Jurassic Park and Star Wars, Anderson Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride, Mozart piano concerto no 23 and much more.

Adult Workshop: Salve Making Dec 10 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30 a.m.-noon, $30. This workshop shows you how to make unique and useful gifts for friends, family and yourself! The workshop will focus on two salve making processes. One method uses resin from the local Pinon tree; the other method is used for leaves and flowers in general. All participants will receive samples of both salve types. Cost: $30/participant or $25 for Willow Bend members. Sign-up required. https://go.evvnt.com/1408930-0.

Science Cafe: Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center Dec 10 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., This month we will be joined by Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center. The mission of the Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center is to provide avalanche education, safety training, and snowpack information for the San Francisco Peaks and Kachina Peaks Wilderness of Northern Arizona. Join us to learn more about avalanches in our own backyard!. https://go.evvnt.com/1433317-0.

Jolabokaflod (Yule Book Flood) Dec 10 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., A cozy time of cocoa, mead, and reading! Jolabokaflod started during World War II, when paper was one of the few things not rationed in Iceland. Because of this, Icelanders gave books as gifts while other commodities were in short supply. The Mead Hall and Flagstaff Literacy Center will host this book exchange and food drive and welcomes all to bring in books to trade for your next read. Stick around and sip on a hot mead cocktail while reading at the LongTable with friends, old or new. Bring in a food item for the Flagstaff Family Food Center to donate for the holidays.

Holiday Party & Gift Show of Local Artists Dec 10 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 12-5 p.m., Holiday Party & Gift Show of Local Artists Exhibiting | December 2nd – December 17th Online Collection Release | December 2nd at 12pm Opening Reception, Holiday Party | Friday, December 2nd, 6:00-9:00pm Holiday Party & Gift Show It has been a year in the making, changing of the seasons and the Holidays are upon us. Come join us Friday, December 2nd from 6-9pm for a Holiday party, food and beverage to share and shop some of your favorite local artists to find the perfect gifts. Many previous HeArt Box artists all together in one space, showcasing many styles of artwork perfect for all budgets. Fine art, ceramics and jewelry will be available to purchase while hanging out and enjoying some holiday cheer. Holiday Party starts at 6pm on December 2nd and goes until 9pm at The HeArt Box. The Gift Show will be available and run until Saturday, December 17th, all work is available in person or online at www.theheartbox.space. https://go.evvnt.com/1441606-0.

Orchestra Northern Arizona's Candy Cane Concert Dec 10 — Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff. 928-216-1339. 2:30-4 p.m., Don't miss ONA's annual Candy Cane Concert, December 10, 2:30 p.m. in the Coconino High School Auditorium. Holiday favorites plus favorite movie music from the Empire Strikes Back and Jurassic Park. ONA is also pleased to present Edward Wang, the Flagstaff Piano Competition winner, on Mozart's Piano Concert No. 23, plus vocalists Emilie Williams and Ye Lynn Han on Verdi's beautiful "Parigi, O Cara" from La Traviata. Then, break out your own singing voice for our traditional holiday sing-along. Fun for the whole family. Free with donations accepted. https://go.evvnt.com/1450128-0.

Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents Christmas in the Mountains: Southwest Solstice Dec 10 — Flagstaff High School, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 973-495-3263. 3-4:30 p.m., This winter program includes seasonal holiday music with brass quintet, audience sing-alongs, and Conrad Susa’s Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest, sung in Spanish and English and performed with harp, guitar, and percussion. Master Chorale, under the direction of Tim Westerhaus, presents a festive afternoon concert for the whole family, with time for dinner before Flagstaff’s Holiday of Lights Festival. This concert is presented with the Elden Brass Quintet, sponsored by Donna Weistrop and David Shaffer; Flagstaff High School Choirs, under the direction of Stephanie Galloway; Sechrist Elementary School Choir, under the direction of Kaitlyn Leung; Owen Davis, percussion; Joshua Moore, classical guitar, and Salinda Tanner, harp. Tickets are not needed for this event. The recommended contribution is $20 for adults and $5 for children and students. For more information, visit www.masterchorale.net/cim. https://go.evvnt.com/1432327-0.

Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade of Lights 2022 Dec 10 — Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 480-316-6996. 6-7:30 p.m., Please join the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Vora Financial and the Flagstaff Community in celebrating the holidays by participating in the Annual Holiday Parade of Lights! With almost 70 entries lighting up Historic Downtown Flagstaff, you won't want to miss out on the fun and festivities that have become a holiday tradition in Flagstaff. https://go.evvnt.com/1459567-0.

Dec 11

No events listed.

