March 11

Science Cafe Mar 11 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., This month, join us for a talk from Hayley Yaglom from TGen North! Hayley Yaglom is the One Health Genomics Epidemiologist at TGen North; her current work focuses on implementing and expanding one health genomic surveillance programs in Arizona and across the Southwest. She serves as TGen's liaison to the public health, clinical, tribal, and animal health community, and strives to enhance genomic epidemiology capacity and build collaborative partnerships to respond to critical one health pathogens and issues. Hayley spearheads the Southwest One Health Collaborative and Arizona COVID-19 & Pets Testing program. She previously worked as a Senior Vector-borne and Zoonotic Disease Epidemiologist at the Arizona Department of Health Services from 2014-2019, and graduated with a MPH in Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology from the University of Missouri. Hayley Yaglom's talk will focus on the One Health concept and shed light on numerous initiatives in Arizona regarding the prevention and response of diseases that are shared among humans and animals. Hayley will touch on plague, rabies, tick-borne diseases and lastly describe efforts to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted animals.