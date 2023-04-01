Apr 1

Science Saturday: Sustainability Superstars Apr 1 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m., This Science Saturday, join Willow Bend and NAU art students in becoming a sustainability superstar! We’ll learn about renewable energy, reusable goods, composting and how to appreciate the natural world around us through hands-on activities such as building sail cars, reusable bags, worm composting bins, seed bombs and nature art! Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format. Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff, GeoFamily Foundation, Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public. https://go.evvnt.com/1622646-0.

Downtown Water Conservation Scavenger Hunt Apr 1 — Flagstaff Visitor Center, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Celebrate Water Awareness Month and Earth Month with an environmentally themed scavenger hunt hosted by Flagstaff Water Services! Starting Spot: Flagstaff Visitor Center (1 E Rte 66) Bring your own reusable bag and mug to complete all the challenges and to have your name entered in for the grand prize drawing!.

Apr 2

Performance Writing Workshop Apr 2 — Liminal Flagstaff, 217 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 3-5 p.m., Free. This workshop is free. Registration is required, click on the Ticket button! Learn writing principles to keep your audience engaged and excited throughout an entire performance. Whether you write sketches, stories, performance poetry, comedy, radio drama, or something else entirely, this workshop can help you make sure your material is performance ready. Beginners are especially welcome! You don’t need writing or performing experience, just curiosity and enthusiasm. Be prepared to have fun generating ideas, working collaboratively, and even trying out some new material! About the Instructor: Will Cordeiro earned an M.S. in Education from Brooklyn College and both an MFA (Creative Writing) and Ph.D. (Dramatic Literature) from Cornell University. Will has been the co-founder and Artistic Director of Brooklyn Playwrights collective, the Artist-in-Residence at Risley Theater, and has taught in NAU’s Honors college for nearly a decade. Will’s play and performance works have been produced widely. Will is the author of Trap Street (Able Muse 2021) and coauthor of Experimental Writing: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology (Bloomsbury, forthcoming 2023). https://go.evvnt.com/1609823-0.

