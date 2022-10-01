Event Almanac

Oct 1

F3's City Council Candidate Forum Oct 1 — Trinity Heights United Methodist, 3600 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 9-11 a.m., Your chance to ask your questions directly to the seven candidates running for four open City Council seats. The Forum’s speed dating format allows the community, in groups of up to 20, to interact with each candidate for 10 minutes, ask your question and hear the candidate’s responses. Attending candidates include those who made it onto the ballot as well as the five write-in candidates. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) (www.friendsofflagstaff.org), a nonprofit grassroots community organization serving Flagstaff since 1995 with the mission to achieve a sustainable, just, and thriving Flagstaff through community education, engagement, and advocacy. F3 is nonpartisan. https://go.evvnt.com/1324574-0.

Plein Air in Open Spaces! Oct 1 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. 10 a.m.-noon, As part of the Flagstaff Festival of Science's Science in the Park, the Flagstaff Open Spaces Program hosts a series of plein air (outdoor drawing and painting) events at Buffalo Park, Wheeler Park, and Picture Canyon. Artists of all ages and abilities are welcome, plein air artists will be on hand to demonstrate, and easels and art supplies are available for free. Come join the generations of artists who have illustrated the beauty and intricacies of nature--the whole landscape, a single flower or leaf, or even through a microscope! Artwork can be submitted for display at The Webb Law Group for First Friday Art Walk on 11/4/22, and People's Choice Awards in three age categories will be awarded with prizes. https://go.evvnt.com/1333789-0.

2022 Sustainable Building Tour- Stories Buildings Tell Oct 1 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. (928) 679-8882. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Coconino County Sustainable Building Program, in partnership with the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program and Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, is proud to host this year’s Sustainable Building Tour as part of the Flagstaff Festival of Science and the American Solar Energy Society’s National Tour. The event begins at Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road at 10 am. The self-guided tour is free, with a suggested donation of $5 to support Willow Bend’s environmental education programs in local schools. Tour packets will be available at Willow Bend the day of the tour or can be downloaded from our website after September 19th. Sustainable buildings come in many shapes and size and through many different approaches. Visit tour locations to see wonderful examples of the variety of methods and technologies that can be employed to achieve greater efficiency in homes and buildings in our community. https://go.evvnt.com/1251330-0.

Oct 2

Flagstaff Community Market Oct 2 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates its 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting, taste the flavor of Flagstaff! https://go.evvnt.com/1090504-0.

Science in Fiction Oct 2 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11 a.m., Science fiction is full of exciting ideas, but how realistic are they? And if they aren't realistic, does it matter? Join Ryan Anderson, planetary scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey Astrogeology Science Center, for a discussion of how science fits into fiction. This event is presented as a part of the Festival of Science 2022 "Pyramids to the Peaks." To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1283384-0.

High Country Humane Food Drive and Happy Hour Oct 2 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 1-4 p.m., We will welcome local heroes, High Country Humane to the Mead Hall to share information on all of their programs and efforts to help out the cutest Flagstaff residents (No, not you Evan). Although there will not be any furry friends at the actual event, we hope you will come by and support the cause by bringing in food and other needs while enjoying a glass of mead! In fact, if you donate a needed item, your first glass is only $2! Here is an updated link to HCH's Amazon Wishlist to see what they need: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/7X231UVESJUR.. https://go.evvnt.com/1337213-0.

Pride 5k Oct 2 — 2801 N Izabel Street, Flagstaff. Free to $45. The Pride 5k is both an in-person & virtual 5k race that raises money for The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crises intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. Race Day Details When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 Check-in opens @ 7:00 am Pride 5k Race starts @ 8:00 am Kid's Fun Run @ 9:30 am on the track Awards Ceremony @ 9:45 am Free Yoga Event led by YogaSix @ 10:00 am Where: Coconino High School 2801 N Izabel St, Flagstaff, Arizona 86004 *dogs (unfortunately) are not allowed on Coconino Highschool track Parking Parking for the Pride 5k will be available in Coconino Highschool's North parking lot.

