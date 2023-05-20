May 20

Elden Pueblo Public Day May 20 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731916-0.

Plant Sale & Festival May 20 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fill your home and garden with plants and get ready for summer at this family-friendly event! Plant Sale and Festival May 20th, 10:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Colton Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Sponsors: The Coconino Master Gardener Association, the Museum of Northern Arizona, and The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension of Coconino County. https://go.evvnt.com/1721311-0.

Beale Wagon Road Historic Trail Guided Trip May 20 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. Noon- May 21, 10 a.m., $235. On this two-day fundraising trip for Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, volunteer board members Eric Souders and Neil Weintraub (former South Kaibab Zone archaeologist) will lead 12 participants and two camels to retrace the 1857-1859 footsteps of Lieutenant Edward Beale, his crews and camels who built the first federally constructed wagon road in the United States in 1857. This is a unique living history program that will interpret the history of the Beale Wagon Road across the Williams Ranger District and connect ongoing forest restoration projects to the human history of the forest. Meeting point disclosed after registration. Please note, a high clearance vehicle is recommended, and we will try to coordinate carpooling. From here, we will guide participants and two camels across one of the best-preserved sections of the wagon road across Northern Arizona. This is a 4-mile total roundtrip hike. We will offer participants opportunities to ride camels during this stretch. https://go.evvnt.com/1594085-0.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours- May 20th May 20 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1658748-0.

Library Writers: Critique Circle May 20 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 3-4:30 p.m., Library Writers: Critique Circle Welcome to our new Library Writers group! Join us on the 3rd Saturday of every other month for a critique circle. Bring a sample of your writing to be work shopped and critiqued by other local writers! All genres welcome! Samples should be 2000 words or less. To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1730687-0.

Flagstaff Foundry May 20 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 8-10 p.m., $5. A night of FUNdraising! Ahh, spring, a season we anticipate all winter long. Remember that old adage? You know the one: April showers bring May.. Foundry Fundraising shows! This May we're all about FUN and what's more fun than FUNdraising for a local organization? We're teaming up with Flagstaff Shelter Services and hope you can join us! Spring into action (get it?) and get involved! "Hey magic Foundry voice, what can I do to help?" you say as you read this to yourself. Well, reader, you've asked the right magical voice. Just follow the 3 B's: - Buy a ticket and donate 10% of your purchase automatically to Flagstaff Shelter Services - Bring a roll (or more) of toilet paper with you to donate and earn a raffle ticket for some swag - Bid in the silent auction! For persons 18+ Beer & wine available for purchase 21+. https://go.evvnt.com/1723424-0.

May 21

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market May 21 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631159-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day May 21 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731917-0.

Botanical Ink Making Workshop with Jill Sans May 21 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $55. BOTANICAL INK MAKING WORKSHOP WITH JILL SANS MAY 21ST, 2023 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Creative Workshop at The HeArt Box Cost per person $55 includes all materials Ages - 16 and up We will learn to create botanical inks from materials readily available at home. Make your own ink to create with, this workshop will provide introduction knowledge to build upon. We will make an ink together and get the opportunity to play with many other inks created by Jill. Every student will go home with a bottle of botanical ink. This workshop combines learning with lots of play!! Friendly, small group setting. Step-by-step instruction with room for your personal creativity. All levels are welcome, including absolute beginners. What we’ll learn & do during our time together: How to create a botanical ink from start to finish, a recipe to go home with Time to play and learn the magic of botanical ink Class size limited to 4 seats, please enroll in advance, purchasing class reserves your seat in class. Registration closes May 14th. https://go.evvnt.com/1675769-0.

