Event Almanac

Sep 24

Arizona Central Credit Union Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Sep 24 — 2521 N. W. St., 2521 N. W. St., Flagstaff. 9 a.m.- Sept. 25, 5 p.m., The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 16,000 U.S. children and adolescents will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. In the same year, an estimated 1,600 will die from the disease. Despite major treatment advances, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children. The kids can’t wait. Cancer doesn’t stop and the need for Phoenix Children’s to fight this disease is consistent and ongoing. Visit www.StepUpStopCancer.org for a list of the Valley businesses that are Stepping Up their support.

Yoga @ The Arb Sep 24 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119821-0.

Plein Air in Open Spaces! Sep 24 — Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., As part of the Flagstaff Festival of Science's Science in the Park, the Flagstaff Open Spaces Program hosts a series of plein air (outdoor drawing and painting) events at Buffalo Park, Wheeler Park, and Picture Canyon. Artists of all ages and abilities are welcome, plein air artists will be on hand to demonstrate, and easels and art supplies are available for free. Come join the generations of artists who have illustrated the beauty and intricacies of nature--the whole landscape, a single flower or leaf, or even through a microscope! Artwork can be submitted for display at The Webb Law Group for First Friday Art Walk on 11/4/22, and People's Choice Awards in three age categories will be awarded with prizes. https://go.evvnt.com/1333788-0.

Watchable Wildlife and Stargazing at Rogers Lake Natural Area! Sep 24 — Rogers Lake County Natural Area, 10 miles SW. of Flagstaff on Woody Mountain Road / Forest Road 231, Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. 6-8 p.m., Rogers Lake provides a wide open view of these fascinating animals. Experts will explain how our local wildlife live and prosper here. After dusk, we will turn the spotting scopes to the sky and learn where some of the most visible planets and galaxies are. This FREE event will be held at the Viewing Platform at Rogers Lake County Natural Area where there is ample parking. Hot cocoa and spotting scopes are provided! Bring warm layers and a fold-up chair. Physical distancing highly encouraged. This event is free, but will be limited to 50 people. Pre-registration will be required. https://go.evvnt.com/1164519-0.

Flagstaff Foundry Sep 24 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 8-10 p.m., $5. Heeeey Foundry Friends! What month does every tree dread? Sept-timmmberrr! March your pumpkin on over to Momentum Aerial for Flagstaff's most amazing and entertaining variety show! September 24, 2022 Doors: 7:30, Show at 8:00 See you there! 18+ Beer and wine available, must be over 21 and ID is required. https://go.evvnt.com/1338268-0.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Football vs. Idaho Vandals Football Sep 24 — Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff. 1 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1Ad8Mus.

Sep 25

Flagstaff Community Market Sep 25 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090502-0.

The Carbonics at DSB Beer Garden Sep 25 — Dark Sky Brewing Co., 117 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 4-6 p.m., The Beer Garden serves DSB brews and food from Atmosphere Kitchen. Ages 21+. DarkSkyBrewing.com. Band info at TheCarbonics.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1337944-0.

Viking It Yourself (VIY) - Chainmail Class Sep 25 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., We welcome back Jared to The Hall for another VIY (Viking It Yourself) event on Sunday Sept 25th. Come learn the art of chainmaille while drinking delicious fermented honey and leave with a new skill and a cool piece to take home $5 for supplies and instruction, 21+.

