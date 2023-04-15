Apr 15

Climate Resilience Work Session - Wildfire Apr 15 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Resilience Work Sessions are hands-on workshops to develop skills related to personal and community climate resilience. This month we will meet on-site on Observatory Mesa off Forest Service Road 515 to learn about the 3 principles of fire adapted communities and how work like the Watershed Protection Project are protecting the health of our forest with Neil Chapman, Wildland Forest Health Specialist. Wear sturdy shoes and be sure to bring water! Visit tiny.cc/FlagFire for meeting location and map. https://go.evvnt.com/1643895-0.

Slow Art Day Apr 15 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $15. Slow Art Day April 15, 2023 11:00-2:00 Slow Art Day at the Museum of Northern Arizona is a wonderful event where visitors are encouraged to pause and look longer at specific paintings by Joella Jean Mahoney. Practicing Slow Art offers the opportunity to see more and get to know the art in greater detail. Join Fine Arts Curator Alan Peterson for participatory discussions at 11:30 and 1:30. Try writing an ekphrastic poem based on Joella’s art, guided by Rose Houk. Executive Director Mary Kershaw will present on MNA’s master plan at 12:30, and activities for kids will be available. Adult admission – $15 Youth (10-17 years) – $10 Native Americans – $10 Children 9 and under – Free. https://go.evvnt.com/1578945-2.

Live Music - Dub and Down with the Blues Apr 15 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Dub and Down with the Blues Let local favorites Dub & Down fill your souls with their jazzy hip-hop vibes while we fill your glasses with delicious fermented local honey! No cover 21+.

Apr 16

WE LOVE MUSIC Lunch and Concert Apr 16 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 12:30-2:30 p.m., $30. Benefit concert to support our local musicians and Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center music program. Lunch included in price of ticket! Served 11:45 to 12:15. BERNICE LEWIS: With almost four decades of performing, along with a half dozen acclaimed CDs, Bernice Lewis has built a solid national fan base. She has shared the stage with many renowned artists, including Dar Williams, Dixie Chicks, Patty Griffin, Pete Seeger, Odetta, Catie Curtis, Mary Gauthier… it’s a long list. RYAN BITER: Ryan immerses listeners in his warm, compelling, and deeply affecting music. Heavily influenced by American roots music, his sound combines soul, blues, and rootsy Americana. He delivers masterful guitar work and a strong Indie-Rock sound. Reserve advance $25 tickets by emailing office@unityofflagstaff.org. Tickets $30 at the door. Thanks to Gary Robbins Family Law for sponsoring these musicians.

