Event Almanac

Aug 27

Adult Workshop: Sunflower and Peaks Watercolor Aug 27 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-noon, $60. Join Willow Bend and artist Elaine Dillingham to learn about and paint a sunflower, backed by a monsoon sky, above the San Francisco Peaks. During this 3-hour, limited enrollment, friendly & informative workshop you will receive step-by-step watercolor painting instruction. Art materials are supplied. You will take home two small paintings. Instructor Elaine Dillingham has taught painting at Coconino Community College for 20 years. A supporter of environmental education, Elaine is delighted to be able to partner with Willow Bend Environmental Center staff members to offer nature-based art learning experiences. Cost: $60/members and $65/nonmembers RSVP Required. Sign-up here: https://willowbendcenter.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/willowbendcenter/event.jsp?event=765&. https://go.evvnt.com/1268900-0.

Church Yard Sale! Aug 27 — 2585 E. Seventh Ave., 2585 E. Seventh Ave., Flagstaff. 520-891-1514. 9 a.m.-noon, Church yard sale will be in the church parking lot. Please come and support your local church. God bless all! https://go.evvnt.com/1247653-0.

Yoga @ The Arb Aug 27 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119817-0.

11th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival Aug 27 — Continental Country Club Driving Range, E. Old Walnut Canyon Road., Flagstaff. 928-522-8675. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free to $5. The festival will be hosted by the Hopi Arts & Education Association (HAEA), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to provide, and support educational, and artistic opportunities for the Hopi community. This year's festival will have a variety of talented Hopi artist of all ages, to showcase contemporary and traditional artwork, along with a lineup of entertainment of traditional Hopi dance performances all day at the festival. We also want to mention, local food trucks on sight! So come out and enjoy the festival with us! Admission -$5.00 Kids 5 & Under Are Free Attention Hopi Artist: Vendor applications are now available & due by July 1. 2022. Download your vendor application at www.hopifestival.com or email info@hopifestival.com for more information. https://go.evvnt.com/1105581-0.

Flagstaff Open Studios Aug 27 — Arts Connection, G-024 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-522-6969. 10 a.m.- Aug. 28, 5 p.m., The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present “FLAGSTAFF OPEN STUDIOS”, August 27th and 28th – 10 AM to 5 PM. Flagstaff Open Studios is a FREE self-guided tour of member artists and their work, which allows the public to witness up close the artists at work in their studio environments, demonstrating their techniques and offering their work for sale directly to the public, at various locations throughout the greater Flagstaff area. Participating this year are painters, photographers, jewelry, ceramic, glass, fiber, and multi-media artists covering the entire artistic spectrum. “Prelude to Open Studios”, a preview of the artists’ works is being held at THE ARTS CONNECTION, FLAGSTAFF MALL 7 Days a week through Open Studios weekend. There is also a Guide containing all the above information and more, in one easy document, that can be viewed online or downloaded at flagstaff-arts.org with printed copies available at the ARTS CONNECTION. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928)522-6969.

15th Annual Bare Aspen Wine & Beer Tasting Presented by Fat Olives & Salsa Brava Aug 27 — The Peaks, A Senior Living Community, 3150 N. Winding Brook Road, Flagstaff. 480-861-3118. 12-5 p.m., $75. Round up your friends and family to join us on Saturday, August 27 at The Peaks, A Senior Living Community from 12:00pm - 4:00pm for great food provided by local eateries, amazing wine and beer, a silent auction, live music, and nature! All proceeds go directly back to supporting Northern Arizona Special Olympics athletes. Buy tickets at BareAspen.org!. https://go.evvnt.com/1256682-0.

Movies On The Square: Princess Bride Aug 27 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-7 p.m., Movie night in downtown Flagstaff featuring, games, performers, and popcorn!. https://go.evvnt.com/1122433-0.

Aug 28

Flagstaff Community Market Aug 28 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090487-0.

