Event Almanac

Aug 20

Yoga @ The Arb Aug 20 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119815-0.

A Walk Through Time--a free walk about the past, present and future of the Rio de Flag Aug 20 — Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. 10 a.m.-noon, Free. Flagstaff Stream Stewards and Flagstaff Open Space Program is co-hosting "A Walk Through Time," to learn about the past, present, and future of the Rio de Flag and its relationship to Flagstaff. We'll be walking from Wheeler Park, along the Karen Cooper Trail to Frances Short Pond, to Thorpe Park and Observatory Mesa, then back to Wheeler Park. We'll talk about the past, present and future of old town, the City's storm water efforts, the FUTS, Frances Short Pond, Open Spaces, and the Native American connection to the Peaks. Feel free to share this with anyone who might be interested, put it on your calendar, and maybe even dress up in that historic costume you have in the back of the closet! The event is free, but please pre-register. https://go.evvnt.com/1283770-0.

Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada — Mariachi and Folklorico Festival Aug 20 — Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, 224 S. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. 12-6 p.m., The FREE event, open to the public, has drawn upwards of 400 visitors in past years. What is a Tardeada? It’s a vibrant afternoon festival and social dance celebrating Flagstaff’s Hispanic culture and community history. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has served as the premier sponsor at past events. The entertainment stage will feature Mariachi performers, Ballet Folklorico de Colores – Flagstaff and a variety of dance music, Mexican and regular barbeque food will be sold as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces’ Cultural Heritage Fund. A Mariachi Mass is traditionally held the following Sunday, (11 a.m. Aug. 21) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The public is invited to both events. For more information, www.flagstaffnuestrasraices.org or send an email to president@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org or info@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org for more information. https://go.evvnt.com/1279477-0.

Downtown Geology Tour Aug 20 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet, Willow Bend offers guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 minute- 1 hour walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. In addition tours will highlight progression of architectural styles, discuss changing preferences for certain rock types, and provide an overview of historic events. Tours are highly recommended for visitors and residents alike. Free but RSVP required. https://go.evvnt.com/1094014-0.

Movies On The Square: Pets 2 Aug 20 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-7 p.m., Movie night in downtown Flagstaff featuring popcorn, games, and performers. https://go.evvnt.com/1122427-0.

Songs for Tom O’Halleran and Kyle Nitschke! Aug 20 — Murdoch Community Center, 203 E. Brannen Ave., Flagstaff. 7-9:30 p.m., This show is to support Tom O’Halleran for US Congress and Kyle Nitschke for the Arizona Senate. Have a friend who complains? Here’s a chance to keep them sane! We will listen to some music, hear from Kyle, then discuss ways to help. Performances from Crys Matthews & Pete Kronowitt. We’ll have special guests at the event to help you get involved. But you don’t need to wait. If you have time, volunteer. If you don’t have time, donate.

Aug 21

Flagstaff Community Market Aug 21 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090483-0.

Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve Family Guided Program Aug 21 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-noon, Free. Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, will be leading a FREE guided family-focused tour of Picture Canyon. Tour will include a short hike and fun hands on outdoor focused activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more! Directions and details sent upon registration. Please wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen a hat and plenty of water. The event is FREE but registration is required. More information, sign-up and directions: https://willowbendcenter.org/picture-canyon/. https://go.evvnt.com/1268896-0.

Mountain Man Olympic and Long Course August Triathlons Aug 21 — Upper Lake Mary Boat Launch and Picnic Area, Lake Mary Road., Flagstaff. Mountain Man is a family-run grassroots event. It is hard to beat the beautiful weather, clean air, and amazing views on this course. Northern Arizona is famous for high altitude training and playing in the pines. From beginner to pro you can enjoy the scenery, test yourself, and achieve a true accomplishment by experiencing Mountain Man. We offer an the Deuces Wild Endurance Festival in June in Show Low, AZ, the Sprint and Olympic distances in July, and Olympic and Long Course in August in Flagstaff. This is the 5th oldest triathlon West of the Mississippi River, and we work hard to make sure that this will be something that you can return to time and again. Come experience Flagstaff, Arizona and Mountain Man Triathlons! The most up to date course maps, event details, and training opportunities are provided on our website: www.mountainmanevents.com We also have volunteer opportunities, links to past results, and media links. Like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter (trimountainman) for more regular updates about the weather, training, and links to the Mountain Man community.

