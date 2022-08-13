Event Almanac

Aug 13

Yoga @ The Arb Aug 13 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $15 to $20. Member: $15 | Non-member: $20 including admission to The Arb for the day Yoga instructor, Cristina Bowen, has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, and did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching and deepening her practice. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels. Her most recent move brought her back to our mountains. Yoga accompanies her everywhere she goes and she loves sharing it with others. Come experience Yoga at The Arb!. https://go.evvnt.com/1119814-0.

Flagstaff 's Finest Vegetable Garden Tour Aug 13 — Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co., 1101 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. 928-856-1223. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $15. Buy your tickets on Aug. 13 from 9am to 12pm at Warner's Nursery, and receive a map and garden descriptions for your self-guided tour. All proceeds to benefit the Coconino Master Gardener Association for community garden grants.

Science Cafe Aug 13 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11:30 a.m., Science Cafes are designed to encourage science accessibility and literacy with extensive opportunity for questions and further discussion with local science experts. For our first Science Cafe, learn about and discuss the explosive world of volcanoes from the Western United States to Tonga and how local scientist Greg Vaughn of USGS studies and monitors active volcanoes and geothermal areas like Yellowstone. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1255205-0.

Family Pops Concert: Musical Animals Aug 13 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 3-5 p.m. This festive outdoor event includes a program of exciting animal-themed music, face-painting, and an instrument “petting zoo” where they can pick up an instrument, learn how to hold it, and even try playing it! Kids get in for free!. https://go.evvnt.com/1194657-0.

Movies On The Square: Into the Spider-Verse Aug 13 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-7 p.m., Movie night in downtown Flagstaff featuring performers, games, and popcorn!. https://go.evvnt.com/1122424-0.

Aug 14

Flagstaff Community Market Aug 14 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Flagstaff Community Farmers Market celebrates it's 22nd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of it's regional small growers and small businesses. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers! Enjoy breakfast in a beautiful outdoor setting.. taste the flavor of Flagstaff!. https://go.evvnt.com/1090481-0.

Better Place Forests Flagstaff Open House Aug 14 — Better Place Forests Flagstaff, 18218 N. Hart Prairie Road, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Free. Better Place Forests is creating America’s first conservation memorial forests. The organization’s forests are natural, sustainable alternatives to cemeteries for people who choose cremation. Learn more about Better Place Forests and explore their Flagstaff Forest at this free open house event on Aug. 14. Better Place Forests Flagstaff is a 160-acre forest with views of Arizona’s tallest peaks. This forest oasis is a picturesque place to spend eternity with those you love — while protecting the planet for future generations. Event attendees will be able to learn about memorial forests and local conservation efforts on guided nature walks. Attendees can also meet with Better Place Forests’ team of advisors for guidance on end-of-life planning. Refreshments will be provided. Learn more and register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-forest-open-house-tickets-388145873757?entrypath=scv_evergreen_slider. https://go.evvnt.com/1257791-0.

