Jun 3

National Trails Day at Schultz Creek Trail Head Jun 3 — Schultz Creek Trailhead, 1-203 W. Mount Elden Lookout Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 8 a.m.-noon, With the flooding from the Pipeline Fire, three storm water detention basins were needed to slow the flow of water and catch debris coming down Schultz Creek and into the Rio de Flag. This obliterated the old trail, and so we're building a new one to access the Forest Service trails. We'd love your help! Park in the new parking are at the Schultz Creek "Y," and if that's full, overflow parking will be along Schultz Pass Rd and Mt. Elden Lookout Rd. Better yet, ride your bike, or take Mountain Line Bus Rt #5 to FALA, and walk the short distance to Schultz Pass Rd. This is a joint effort of the City of Flagstaff Open Space and Storm Water sections, US Forest Service, Flagstaff Trails Initiative, and Flagstaff Biking Organization, and we hope you'll join us for good food, hard work, and fun times! We'll be there from 8am-noon, and it's okay if you can't stay the whole time. Of course, you're encouraged to hike or ride your bike to USE the new trail to access the Forest Service trails!.

Village Land Shoppe's 29th Annual Yard Sale in Kachina Village & Mountainaire Jun 3 — Village Land Shoppe, 3361 Kachina Trail, Flagstaff. 928-525-1125. 8 a.m.-noon, Our office will be providing maps and lists yard sale locations with type of items being sold on the day of the sale or check http://villagelandshoppe.com the night before. For More information call (928) 525-1125 Everyone is invited to come and share the fun! Sign up below and is for Kachina Village & Mountainaire Area residents only. https://go.evvnt.com/1714083-0.

East Flagstaff Community Market Jun 3 — 4910 E. Marketplace Drive, 4910 E. Marketplace Drive, Flagstaff. 714-882-0232. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Flagstaff's newest open air market- grand opening market is June 3rd from 9am-2pm. There will be 45 plus vendors selling handmade jewelry, clothing, home decor, baked goods AND MORE!!. https://go.evvnt.com/1762919-0.

Science Saturday: Junior Naturalist Jun 3 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Make a nature journal and practice sketching outdoors, learn how to go birding, identity plants in our garden, make nature art and more! We will also show your family how to use the iNaturalist app to explore nature in your own neighborhood. At this event, will have hands-on activities for all ages. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. More information at www.willowbendcenter.org. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1738921-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 3 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731920-0.

14th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival Jun 3 — Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-4292. 10 a.m.- June 4, 6 p.m., $18. Flagstaff Hullabaloo will take place Saturday June 3rd 10am-9pm and Sunday June 4th 11am-6pm at Wheeler Park. Hullabaloo has been voted Best Flagstaff Festival TEN TIMES and has raised over $150,000 for local non-profits since 2010! Hullabaloo is a community festival featuring giant puppets, a bike parade, costume contests, 2 performance stages, a huge kids area, local vendors, craft brews and cocktails, great food and so much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1699615-0.

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Picnic Jun 3 — Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-607-5196. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The local Grand Canyon Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual picnic on Saturday, June 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Maricopa Ramada, Ft. Tuthill, Flagstaff. The cost is free to members and their guests. RSVP by May 26th to Col.(Ret.) Tom Waddell at email tucnav@gmail.com. Prospective members and their guests are also invited. MOAA membership is open to active duty, retired, former, Reserve and National Guard commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and their surviving spouses. For more information about the Grand Canyon Chapter, MOAA and the benefits of membership, contact Col.(Ret.) Peter Kloeber at 928-525-0585 or Col.(Ret.) Rebecca Seeger at email rs695@nau.edu.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours- June 3rd Jun 3 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1658789-0.

Movies on the Square: The Bad Guys Jun 3 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 702-403-4200. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1650317-0.

Full Moon Hike at McMillan Mesa Natural Area Jun 3 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7-9 p.m., Join Flagstaff Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces & Events for a Full Moon Hike Saturday June 3, 2023 at 7pm at McMillan Mesa Loop Trail, and watch the "Strawberry Moon" rise over east Flagstaff. We will meet at the buffalo at Buffalo Park, and do a counterclockwise loop: Hike down toward McPherson Park, cross Forest/Cedar, rejoin the FUTS trail near BASIS school and continue on--about 3 miles round trip. There will be many "drop out" points if you don't want to do the whole loop. Dress for the whatever the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring hiking poles if you need them.

Jun 4

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jun 4 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631165-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jun 4 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731921-0.

Sundays on the Square Jun 4 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1756003-0.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.