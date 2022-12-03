Event Almanac

Dec 3

Science Saturday: Sustainable Holiday Gift Making Dec 3 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. (928) 779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Guest artists will assist participants with different projects including recycled holiday cards, bottle top and pine cone ornaments and more. Materials and supplies will be provided. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. Thanks to generous funding from the Flagstaff Arts Council and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is FREE and open to the public. No need to RSVP, you are welcome to join anytime between 9:30AM-11:30AM. https://go.evvnt.com/1399393-0.

Climate Resilience Work Session: Witnessing the Changing Climate Dec 3 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10 a.m.-noon, Community members will walk away with skills to keep your own climate journal and use the iNaturalist Citizen Science platform. We will meet at the library for a short workshop on the relationship between nature journaling, observation, and the personal experience of climate change. This workshop will be led by Mark Hineline, author of Ground Truth: A Guide to Tracking Climate Change at Home. Dress warm and wear good shoes because after the workshop we will walk, bike, or drive the ~half mile to Frances Short pond to make observations and take photos using iNaturalist or by nature journaling. We plan to meet once each season to make observations. Elders/seniors, youth, families, amateurs, professionals, and people of all ages, experience, and climate-knowledge levels are welcome! In the months we don’t meet for Resilience Work Session, we will meet for Climate Conversations at the library. To learn more about the Climate Resilience Project, visit the program website. https://go.evvnt.com/1431997-0.

Winter Open House & Market Dec 3 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-440-6504. 10 a.m.- Dec. 4, 4 p.m., Support and celebrate the rich cultural and artistic traditions of working artists on the Colorado Plateau at the Winter Market. Hosted inside the Museum of Northern Arizona, this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to witness the traditional and contemporary art being made in Native communities. Quality gifts from more than a dozen native craftspeople, including jewelry, textiles, art, and other unique creations are available for purchase. While at the museum, enjoy the exhibits for free, meet Hopi-R2, and participate in crafts for kids. Free entry to the Museum both days. Members preview on Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. https://go.evvnt.com/1417892-2.

Holiday Party & Gift Show of Local Artists Dec 3 — The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-600-6290. 12-5 p.m., Holiday Party & Gift Show of Local Artists Exhibiting | December 2nd – December 17th Online Collection Release | December 2nd at 12pm Opening Reception, Holiday Party | Friday, December 2nd, 6:00-9:00pm Holiday Party & Gift Show It has been a year in the making, changing of the seasons and the Holidays are upon us. Come join us Friday, December 2nd from 6-9pm for a Holiday party, food and beverage to share and shop some of your favorite local artists to find the perfect gifts. Many previous HeArt Box artists all together in one space, showcasing many styles of artwork perfect for all budgets. Fine art, ceramics and jewelry will be available to purchase while hanging out and enjoying some holiday cheer. Holiday Party starts at 6pm on December 2nd and goes until 9pm at The HeArt Box. The Gift Show will be available and run until Saturday, December 17th, all work is available in person or online at www.theheartbox.space. https://go.evvnt.com/1441603-0.

The Nutcracker Ballet—Lollipop Matinee Dec 3 — Ardrey Auditorium — NAU, 1115 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 2-3 p.m., $46. The FSO and Northern Arizona University’s Community Music and Dance Academy will continue our yearly collaboration to present The Nutcracker Ballet. The Lollipop Matinee, our family-friendly and perfect for kids shortened version of the full ballet will be at 2pm on on December 2nd. An add-on to the season subscription, tickets for the performances will be available for purchase through the NAU Box Office. Season subscriptions can be purchased through the Central Ticket Office at Northern Arizona University by calling (928) 523-5661. Single tickets go on sale November 1st. https://go.evvnt.com/1313439-0.

Winter Wonderland Dec 3 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 928-607-7742. 3-8 p.m., Come celebrate the start of holiday festivities downtown! On Saturday, December 3rd, Winter Wonderland will begin at 3 PM. FREE event for EVERYONE! The event will be in Heritage Square and will include live music, caroling, crafts, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, smores, a photo booth, and much more! Join us to kick off the holiday season in the heart of Downtown Flagstaff for this FREE family-friendly event! Presented by Flagstaff Parks & Recreation and the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance. https://go.evvnt.com/1399656-0.

The Nutcracker Ballet Dec 3 — Ardrey Auditorium — NAU, 1115 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 7:30-9:30 p.m., $46. These festive holiday performances will be on December 2 and 3 at 7:30pm of this year. An add-on to the season subscription, tickets for the performances will be available for purchase through the NAU Box Office. Season subscriptions can be purchased through the Central Ticket Office at Northern Arizona University by calling (928) 523-5661. Single tickets are on sale now!. https://go.evvnt.com/1313435-0.

Dec 4





Greg Tamblyn Concert! Dec 4 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 1-2:30 p.m., $20. Join us for an afternoon of hilarity and music. Greg brings over 30 years experience inflicting himself on fun-loving, forward-thinking folks across North America and the world. Come to the 1:00 concert. Or join us ahead of time for a thought-provoking 10:30 Sunday Celebration. 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 ALL ARE WELCOME !. https://go.evvnt.com/1447532-0.

