Sep 9

National Day of Service Event Sep 9 — 2401 E. Linda Vista Drive, 2401 E. Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 512-574-7134. 9 a.m.-noon, The 9-11 National Day of Service is a consolidated effort by many organizations to remember those we lost in the tragedy of 9-11 by serving others in our community. JustServe.org volunteers have worked with a number of non-profits to arrange projects that the community can come together to complete and help support those in need. Many projects will be at 2401 E. Linda Vista, Flagstaff. There will also be offsite projects like helping to landscape a Habitat For Humanity home or cleaning Tynkertopia. Please see flagstaffdayofservice.com for more information on projects. Some projects need sign ups, some you can just show up on Sat. September 9th. https://go.evvnt.com/1914647-0.

Adult Workshop: Wild Foods Sep 9 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9-11 a.m., $30. This course is an opportunity to learn about local, wild foods and their practical uses. We'll discuss different types of wild foods from northern Arizona, ethical harvesting practices, and tips and techniques on collecting and using wild foods. The latter part of the class will focus on how to collect and process a handful of locally available wild edible foods. You'll also get to snack on a collection of harvested and processed food and drink provided by the instructor. Cost: $30/participant or $25/Willow Bend members. Limited spots, sign-up required. https://go.evvnt.com/1897602-0.

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market Sep 9 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-0054. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Your favorite outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators is back for another season of shopping in the sunshine! Once again featuring the best selection of vendors and merchants in Northern Arizona selling antiques, housewares, vintage clothing, body care, tools, jewelry, books, art, food and much much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1702230-0.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club Open House Sep 9 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-527-3034. 10 a.m.-noon, Missed the County Fair? Come join us at the Flagstaff Model Railroad Club September Open House on Saturday morning. See the trains run and talk to club members. Fun for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1938365-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 9 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731948-0.

I Am Playing Me/ Shakespeare Shindig Sep 9 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 6-9 p.m., $20. I Am Playing Me A cabaret by Hannah Fontes September 9, 2023 Performance at 6 pm, annual Shakespeare Shindig at 7 pm Momentum Aerial Arts – Flagstaff, Arizona After a sold out show in March and a tour of the show to Island Shakespeare Festival in Washington, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is thrilled to remount Hannah Fontes’ one woman cabaret, I Am Playing Me. Written by and starring Hannah Fontes, the festival’s marketing director and long time actor, and featuring Simon Cunningham on the piano and Jacob Johnson on the guitar, the cabaret showcases stories from Hannah’s life, strung together with songs of all musical styles- musical theater, country, pop, and jazz. Show starts at 6 pm, and cocktail hour and silent auction begin at 7 pm. There are only 75 tickets to this event, so get yours quickly, as the show sold out last time. The shindig at 7 pm is free to the public, but the cabaret does require tickets. Tickets can be found at https://flagshakes.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/flagshakes/event.jsp?event=380&. https://go.evvnt.com/1942130-0.

Sep 10

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Sep 10 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631197-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 10 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731949-0.

Sundays on the Square with Catty Wampus Sep 10 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1775124-0.

Sep 11

Riordan Mansion Lunchtime Lecture: The Navajo Bridge: Then and Now Sep 11 — Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-4395. 12:15-1 p.m., Free. This presentation by historian and river runner Tom Martin will include the sale of Jerry Cannon’s new book “The Navajo Bridge.” Proceeds from book sales at the event will benefit Riordan Mansion State Park. Space is limited. Reserve your spot online at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/Search.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability. The presentation will be free thanks to Riordan Action Network. https://go.evvnt.com/1922041-0.

Faculty Recital: Steven Moeckel and Nathan Archer Sep 11 — Kitt Recital Hall, 1115 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 7:30-8:30 p.m., As concerto soloist, concertmaster, and recitalist, violinist Steven Moeckel has engaged audiences and critics worldwide with his effortless virtuosity, vivid characterization and uncanny ability to capture the very essence of a work. A seasoned performer since childhood, Moeckel first appeared as concerto soloist at the age of 8. Since then, he has continued to solo with orchestras throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, interrupted only by a two -year period as Principal Soprano Soloist of the renowned Vienna Boys Choir. Nathan Arch is a recent graduate of Arizona State University, and the recipient of a Doctor of Musical Arts degree with emphasis in Collaborative Piano. Recent engagements as collaborative pianist include Rocky Ridge Music Center (Colorado), Vianden International Music Festival & School (Luxembourg), and Saarburg International Music Festival & School (Germany).

