Sep 7

Jack Welch Celebration of Life Walk the Walk Sep 7 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-9054. 4-7 p.m., Drop-in, walk the Buffalo Park loop of your choice, visit with Friends and share memories of Jack. Wear a plaid shirt. Hosted by the City of Flagstaff and Friends of Jack Welch.

Thursday Night Jazz with Josh Moore Trio Sep 7 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1741028-0.

Author Talk: Particular Bravery by T.L. Derks Sep 7 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., Join us for a presentation by T.L. Derks, author of Particular Bravery: The Battle of Xa Cam My and the Death of a Grunt Company. On April 11, 1966,one hundred thirty six American soldiers, isolated from supporting units, hunted the jungles of Phuoc Tuy Province for the Viet Cong. The enemy found Charlie Company first. T.L. Derks reconstructs the events of the night when 80% of this self-described "grunt" company fell in battle. Through interviews with survivors, he recalls the hail of gunfire that decimated their ranks, recounts the murder of their wounded friends, and describes their belief that, as the noose tightened, they were next. Despite these bleak realities, the story is not without heroes, including an Army-Sergeant who repeatedly risked his life for his comrades and an Air Force Pararescue hotshot who volunteered to drop into hell so that others might live. T. L. Derks is the author of numerous articles about 20th-century combat, including battles fought in Vietnam and the American campaign against the Japanese in the Philippines during World War II. Derks is passionate about military history, which he teaches online to veterans and active-duty personnel at American Military University. https://go.evvnt.com/1912134-0.

Probate and Estate Planning Sep 7 — Flagstaff. 12-12:45 p.m., Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Eliza Daley Read of Frazer Ryan Goldberg & Arnold, LLP at: https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events. https://go.evvnt.com/1937491-0.

Sep 8

Easton Collection Center Tour Sep 8 — Easton Collection Center, 3100 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-440-6504. 3-4 p.m., $15. Join MNA docents for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum of Northern Arizona’s collections inside the Platinum LEED certified, architectural masterpiece Easton Collection Center. Home to more than 800,000 objects, the ECC tour will enhance visitors’ understanding of the Native cultures of the Colorado Plateau and MNA’s role in research and conservation. 3:00 – 4:00 PM. $15 Non-members $10 Members No charge – Native Americans. https://go.evvnt.com/1485869-0.

Sep 9

National Day of Service Event Sep 9 — 2401 E. Linda Vista Drive, 2401 E. Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 512-574-7134. 9 a.m.-noon, The 9-11 National Day of Service is a consolidated effort by many organizations to remember those we lost in the tragedy of 9-11 by serving others in our community. JustServe.org volunteers have worked with a number of non-profits to arrange projects that the community can come together to complete and help support those in need. Many projects will be at 2401 E. Linda Vista, Flagstaff. There will also be offsite projects like helping to landscape a Habitat For Humanity home or cleaning Tynkertopia. Please see flagstaffdayofservice.com for more information on projects. Some projects need sign ups, some you can just show up on Sat. September 9th. https://go.evvnt.com/1914647-0.

Adult Workshop: Wild Foods Sep 9 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9-11 a.m., $30. This course is an opportunity to learn about local, wild foods and their practical uses. We'll discuss different types of wild foods from northern Arizona, ethical harvesting practices, and tips and techniques on collecting and using wild foods. The latter part of the class will focus on how to collect and process a handful of locally available wild edible foods. You'll also get to snack on a collection of harvested and processed food and drink provided by the instructor. Cost: $30/participant or $25/Willow Bend members. Limited spots, sign-up required. https://go.evvnt.com/1897602-0.

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market Sep 9 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-0054. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Your favorite outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators is back for another season of shopping in the sunshine! Once again featuring the best selection of vendors and merchants in Northern Arizona selling antiques, housewares, vintage clothing, body care, tools, jewelry, books, art, food and much much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1702230-0.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club Open House Sep 9 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-527-3034. 10 a.m.-noon, Missed the County Fair? Come join us at the Flagstaff Model Railroad Club September Open House on Saturday morning. See the trains run and talk to club members. Fun for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1938365-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 9 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731948-0.

Trey Friddle Band Live at AZ Snowbowl for the 2nd Annual Brews and Views Sep 9 — Agassiz Lodge & Restaurant, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff. 12-4 p.m., Join us at Agassiz Lodge at Arizona Snowbowl for the 2nd Annual Brews and Views Community Fundraiser and Brewfest! Trey Friddle is a 19 year old Phoenix native whose passion for music began not long after he started walking! His sound is heavily influenced by the music he grew up on, hard rock and country, and his debut EP titled “The in Between” definitely shows that. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/104619495?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

