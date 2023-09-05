Sep 5

No events listed.

Sep 6

Library Game Night with Vault at the Downtown Library Sep 6 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5-7:30 p.m., Game Night at The Downtown Library Presented by Vault Join us for an evening of games! The Library is partnering with Vault, to bring game nights to the library. Vault will have a Game Master (GM) available to teach how to play any of the games they will bring. There will be a wide collection of board games and card games at your disposal. Come bring friends, co-workers, and/or family for a night of fun. Learn to play a new game from the GM or play an old favorite. The possibilities are endless! Want to learn more about Vault? Visit their website at playwithvault.com Want to host your own game night at home? Check out the Library's board game collection in our catalog. Registration is not required, but appreciated to gauge participation and attendance. If you register you will received a reminder email of the event the day before. To register visit tiny.cc/FPLGameNight. For more information call 928-213-2331 or email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1702275-0.

Sep 7

Jack Welch Celebration of Life Walk the Walk Sep 7 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-9054. 4-7 p.m., Drop-in, walk the Buffalo Park loop of your choice, visit with Friends and share memories of Jack. Wear a plaid shirt. Hosted by the City of Flagstaff and Friends of Jack Welch.

Thursday Night Jazz with Josh Moore Trio Sep 7 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1741028-0.

Author Talk: Particular Bravery by T.L. Derks Sep 7 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., Join us for a presentation by T.L. Derks, author of Particular Bravery: The Battle of Xa Cam My and the Death of a Grunt Company. On April 11, 1966,one hundred thirty six American soldiers, isolated from supporting units, hunted the jungles of Phuoc Tuy Province for the Viet Cong. The enemy found Charlie Company first. T.L. Derks reconstructs the events of the night when 80% of this self-described "grunt" company fell in battle. Through interviews with survivors, he recalls the hail of gunfire that decimated their ranks, recounts the murder of their wounded friends, and describes their belief that, as the noose tightened, they were next. Despite these bleak realities, the story is not without heroes, including an Army-Sergeant who repeatedly risked his life for his comrades and an Air Force Pararescue hotshot who volunteered to drop into hell so that others might live. T. L. Derks is the author of numerous articles about 20th-century combat, including battles fought in Vietnam and the American campaign against the Japanese in the Philippines during World War II. Derks is passionate about military history, which he teaches online to veterans and active-duty personnel at American Military University. https://go.evvnt.com/1912134-0.

