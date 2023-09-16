Sep 16

Pickin’ in the Pines is an award-winning bluegrass & acoustic music festival first held in 2006. It was founded by Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music members in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff. The festival honors the interests of the diverse membership of FFOTM, featuring the best traditional and contemporary bluegrass music, complemented by other styles of acoustic music and dance. Pickin’ in the Pines was voted “Best Festival” in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2022 by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun. The event runs through Sunday at the Pepsi Amphitheater; for more information, visit https://pickininthepines.org.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Football vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Football Sep 16 — Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff. 1 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1Adr8uJ.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 16 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731950-0.

Big Sing Flagstaff 2023 Sep 16 — Coconino County Courthouse Lawn, 200 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-864-5887. 1-2:30 p.m., BIG SING! Flagstaff 2023- Flagstaff's biggest and only outdoor community sing-along. Last year we were so big, that this year we've moved down the street from Heritage Square to the County Courthouse Lawn! Featuring singers from local school, NAU Choral Union, and Master Chorale of Flagstaff, along with audience voices! This event is sponsored by Renewal by Anderson, Arizona Music Pro, and the Downtown Business Alliance. https://go.evvnt.com/1934677-0.

Northern Arizona Healthcare's Special Care Nursery Reunion Sep 16 — Marshall Elementary School, 850 N. Bonito St., Flagstaff. 928-773-2120. 1:30-3:30 p.m., The Special Care Nursery Reunion is for all the patients who have spent time at Flagstaff Medical Center’s critical care nursery. You are invited to join us and connect with other families who also have shared this unique experience. There will be games, snacks and the opportunity to reunite families and children with the physicians and nurses who cared for them.

Library Writers: Critique Circle Sep 16 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 3-4:30 p.m., Library Writers: Critique Circle Welcome to our new Library Writers group! Join us on the 3rd Saturday of every other month for a critique circle. Bring a sample of your writing to be work shopped and critiqued by other local writers! All genres welcome! Samples should be 2000 words or less. To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1730690-0.

Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Sep 16 — Charly's Pub & Grill, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 510-325-0679. 7-10 p.m., $10. Now in its 15th year, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase (NAPS) celebrates its 2023 10-minute play contest winners. This year, for the first time, the showcase will be held at Charly’s Pub in the historic Weatherford Hotel, 23 North Leroux Street. Doors open at 6:00. Come early, get a drink, order food, and settle in for a fun night of theater. Admission: $10 at the door. The NAPS mission is to encourage original plays by novice and seasoned playwrights, to provide acting and directing opportunities for Flagstaff dramatists, and to celebrate new theatrical work. From a pool of 76 contestants, a panel of Flagstaff writers, playwrights and educators chose 10 finalists. Four of the winning plays come from Arizona writers. Other winners hail from New Jersey, Kentucky, California, Texas, Maryland and Illinois. An ensemble cast of notable Flagstaff actors will give staged readings of the winning plays. https://go.evvnt.com/1934105-0.

Sun Jazz Trio at the Mead Hall Sep 16 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Welcome the incoming fall weather with the cool sounds of The Sun Jazz Trio Saturday at 8:30pm. These talented musicians are sure to bring the chill vibes while you sip on your favorite mead and enjoy the atmosphere. Grab your friends and support this local trio that are sure to impress! No cover 21+. https://go.evvnt.com/1912050-0.

Sep 17

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Sep 17 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631198-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 17 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731951-0.

Sundays on the Square Sep 17 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1775175-0.

Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Sep 17 — Charly's Pub & Grill, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 510-325-0679. 2-5 p.m., $10. Now in its 15th year, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase (NAPS) celebrates its 2023 10-minute play contest winners. This year, for the first time, the showcase will be held at Charly’s Pub in the historic Weatherford Hotel, 23 North Leroux Street. Doors open at 1:00. Come early, get a drink, order food, and settle in for a fun night of theater. Admission: $10.00 at the door. The NAPS mission is to encourage original plays by novice and seasoned playwrights, to provide acting and directing opportunities for Flagstaff dramatists, and to celebrate new theatrical work. From a pool of 76 contestants, a panel of Flagstaff writers, playwrights and educators chose ten finalists. Four of the winning plays come from Arizona writers. Other winners hail from New Jersey, Kentucky, California, Texas, Maryland and Illinois. An ensemble cast of notable Flagstaff actors will give staged readings of the winning plays. https://go.evvnt.com/1954601-0.

Moving from Appropriation to Authenticity Panel Discussion Sep 17 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5211. 2-3 p.m., This panel discussion will be an introduction to the overarching issues surrounding cultural appropriation of Indigenous art and culture and pose the questions: What is illegal? What is not illegal but still unethical? What are consumers’ responsibilities when considering purchasing art? Panelists will discuss the Indian Arts & Crafts Act as a framework for these questions. This discussion will be moderated by Dr. Kelley Hays-Gilpin, the Edward Bridge Danson, Jr. Chair of Anthropology at the Museum of Northern Arizona and also Professor of Anthropology at Northern Arizona University. Panelists: Elizabeth Wallace, Marcus Monenkerit, Mark Bahti. https://go.evvnt.com/1898979-0.

Sep 18

Senior Book Club @ The Joe C. Montoya Senior Center Sep 18 — Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 1-2 p.m., Welcome! The Senior Book Club meets the 3rd Monday of every month at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center, located at 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. All books provided are large print books for easier reading. If you need to check out the current book, call 928-213-2380 or email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org. You can also stop by the library and get your book there. Next meeting books will be available at the Joe C. Montoya Community Center to check out after the meeting. You can also return the previous book then. To view current and upcoming Book Selections go to tiny.cc/FlagLibSBC To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1702316-0.

Kristen Jokinen - Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey from Alaska to Argentina - Brightside Books Sep 18 — Bright Side Bookshop, 18 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. (928)440-5041. 5:30-7:30 p.m., $5. Bright Side Bookshop is excited to host Kristen Jokinen on Monday, September 18th at 5:30 PM. Join nationally acclaimed author Kristen Jokinen for a presentation, discussion, and signing of her book, Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey from Alaska to Argentina (May 2023). There will be a presentation where Kristen will share stories, read from 'Joy Ride,' show a short film and have plenty of time for Q&A. Come join in the discussion and get your book signed. https://go.evvnt.com/1940485-0.

