Sep 14

Thursday Night Jazz Sep 14 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1741108-0.

Adult Spelling Bee Sep 14 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 6-7:30 p.m., 🐝 The Bee is back! The Drinking Horn Adult Spelling Bee is a light-hearted event that is not only a lot of fun to participate in, but also a gas to watch! The best part is that it benefits the Literacy Center here in town with a multitude of local raffle prizes. Come join the Bee and help support a great cause while sipping on some delicious local mead. Live Celtic music to follow event! Sign up at the time of the event or at this link: https://forms.gle/yu4RavpDJoiMeAuA8 21+ Free to participate. https://go.evvnt.com/1908190-0.

Sep 15

Pickin' in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival Sep 15 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 10 a.m.- Sept. 17, 6 p.m., $50. Join us for 3 days of music, jamming, camping, workshops, band contest, community dance, kids activities and more in the cool pines of Flagstaff, AZ. GET TICKETS: pickininthepines.org The 2023 Lineup: Sam Bush Railroad Earth Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Ronnie Bowman Band Sister Sadie Darin & Brooke Aldridge California Bluegrass Reunion Sam Grisman Project Jacob Jolliff Band Full Cord East Nash Grass Damn Tall Buildings Blue Canyon Boys Tray Wellington Lonesome Ace Stringband The Cross-Eyed Possum Mark Miracle & Friends & More!. https://go.evvnt.com/1692962-0.

Global Climate Strike! Sep 15 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-2028. 4-6 p.m., Join us on the corner of Humphreys and Rte 66 to demonstrate your support for Climate Action in Flagstaff. Stand up to the Fossil Fuel Industry and demand clean energy now and for the future.

Sep 16

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 16 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731950-0.

Big Sing Flagstaff 2023 Sep 16 — Coconino County Courthouse Lawn, 200 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-864-5887. 1-2:30 p.m., BIG SING! Flagstaff 2023- Flagstaff's biggest and only outdoor community sing-along. Last year we were so big, that this year we've moved down the street from Heritage Square to the County Courthouse Lawn! Featuring singers from local school, NAU Choral Union, and Master Chorale of Flagstaff, along with audience voices! This event is sponsored by Renewal by Anderson, Arizona Music Pro, and the Downtown Business Alliance. https://go.evvnt.com/1934677-0.

Northern Arizona Healthcare's Special Care Nursery Reunion Sep 16 — Marshall Elementary School, 850 N. Bonito St., Flagstaff. 928-773-2120. 1:30-3:30 p.m., The Special Care Nursery Reunion is for all the patients who have spent time at Flagstaff Medical Center’s critical care nursery. You are invited to join us and connect with other families who also have shared this unique experience. There will be games, snacks and the opportunity to reunite families and children with the physicians and nurses who cared for them.

Library Writers: Critique Circle Sep 16 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 3-4:30 p.m., Library Writers: Critique Circle Welcome to our new Library Writers group! Join us on the 3rd Saturday of every other month for a critique circle. Bring a sample of your writing to be work shopped and critiqued by other local writers! All genres welcome! Samples should be 2000 words or less. To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1730690-0.

Flagstaff Foundry Sep 16 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 7-9:30 p.m., $10. This month, we're doing something different. We know there are SO MANY talented youngsters in Flagstaff, and want to see them on stage! So, we're opening this show up to the under 18 crowd. Come and be WOWed by the talent of these performers! This is gonna be a not-to-be-missed show!. https://go.evvnt.com/1938340-0.

Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Sep 16 — Charly's Pub & Grill, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 510-325-0679. 7-10 p.m., $10. Now in its 15th year, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase (NAPS) celebrates its 2023 10-minute play contest winners. This year, for the first time, the showcase will be held at Charly’s Pub in the historic Weatherford Hotel, 23 North Leroux Street. Doors open at 6:00. Come early, get a drink, order food, and settle in for a fun night of theater. Admission: $10 at the door. The NAPS mission is to encourage original plays by novice and seasoned playwrights, to provide acting and directing opportunities for Flagstaff dramatists, and to celebrate new theatrical work. From a pool of 76 contestants, a panel of Flagstaff writers, playwrights and educators chose 10 finalists. Four of the winning plays come from Arizona writers. Other winners hail from New Jersey, Kentucky, California, Texas, Maryland and Illinois. An ensemble cast of notable Flagstaff actors will give staged readings of the winning plays. https://go.evvnt.com/1934105-0.

