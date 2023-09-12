Sep 12

No events listed.

Sep 13

Invasive Weed Pull at Picture Canyon! Sep 13 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 5-8 p.m., Join Flagstaff Open Space to learn about invasive weeds vs. native plants, and help us pull these weeds from beautiful Picture Canyon at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd in Flagstaff. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and a sunhat. Bring drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen, and a weed shovel--or we have extras!. https://go.evvnt.com/1750643-0.

Learning to Quilt for Adult Beginners Sep 13 — Bookmans Flagstaff Entertainment Exchange, 1520 S. Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. 928-774-0005. 6-7:45 p.m., Free. This free class will teach the basics of quilting, with the goal to complete a quilted table runner, wall quilt, or pillow. Free patterns and holiday fabric will be available, or you can use your own. Sewing machine and supplies will be needed, as will some work between classes. We will meet the 2nd Wednesday of September through December, completing your project in time for the holidays--please plan to attend all 4 classes. For more information or to register, email flagevents@bookmans.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1922837-0.

Guardianship of a Minor Child Sep 13 — Flagstaff. 12-12:45 p.m., Join us for this Legal Talk about the adoption and guardianship of a minor child by Alexandra Shroufe of Shroufe Law at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. https://go.evvnt.com/1937593-0.

Sep 14

Thursday Night Jazz Sep 14 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1741108-0.

Adult Spelling Bee Sep 14 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 6-7:30 p.m., 🐝 The Bee is back! The Drinking Horn Adult Spelling Bee is a light-hearted event that is not only a lot of fun to participate in, but also a gas to watch! The best part is that it benefits the Literacy Center here in town with a multitude of local raffle prizes. Come join the Bee and help support a great cause while sipping on some delicious local mead. Live Celtic music to follow event! Sign up at the time of the event or at this link: https://forms.gle/yu4RavpDJoiMeAuA8 21+ Free to participate. https://go.evvnt.com/1908190-0.

