Jun 29

Thursday Night Jazz with Flag Community Band Jun 29 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740904-0.

Climate Resilience Work Session: Community Gardens Jun 29 — Bonito Community Garden, 527 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-7 p.m., Resilience Work Sessions are hands-on workshops to develop skills related to personal and community climate resilience. This month we will meet on-site at the Bonito Community Garden (527 W. Elm Ave.) to learn about local pollinators, Flagstaff's network of community gardens, and how community gardens relate to growing Flagstaff's climate resilience. Elders/seniors, youth, families, amateurs, professionals, and people of all ages, experience, and climate-knowledge levels are welcome. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water! In the months we don't meet for Resilience Work Session, we will meet for Climate Conversations at the library. To learn more about the Climate Resilience Project, visit the program website. https://go.evvnt.com/1771806-0.

Jun 30

Prehistoric Fun Friday Jun 30 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 30 - Jewelry Making - 10AM - 2:00 PM - $5.00 donation requested per person. Kids & Adults! Stop by Elden Pueblo anytime between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM for an overview of native jewelry making and a short history of materials and methods. We will be making and decorating our own designs for a necklace or bracelet you can wear home! https://go.evvnt.com/1731989-0.

Jul 1

Science Saturday: The Five C's of Arizona Jul 1 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., What are the five C's of Arizona? Join Willow Bend to discover how cattle, citrus, copper, climate and cotton shaped Arizona's history, then and now. Hands-on and interactive activities for all ages. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. More information at www.willowbendcenter.org. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1738922-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 1 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731928-0.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours- July 1st Jul 1 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. In addition tours will highlight progression of architectural styles, discuss changing preferences for certain rock types, and provide an overview of historic events. Participants will search for fossils on the Ice House walls, find out what stone is referred to as “Arizona Red”, visit the layers of the "Grand Canyon" at Heritage Square, view beautiful stone etchings, and more. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1658800-0.

Movies on the Square: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Jul 1 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1655963-0.

Cocoon w/Bear Cole @The McMillan Flagstaff Jul 1 — The McMillan Bar and Kitchen, 2 Historic Route 66, Flagstaff. 702-763-3672. 10 p.m.- July 2, 2 a.m., Cocoon is a night of Open Format Dance artfully spun by veteran DJ Bear Cole. With decades of experience, and past residencies in Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more DJ Bear Cole is known for melding modern sexy House & Dance with Old School, Hip-Hop, Latin, and Dancehall. As a musician and producer for the 1st Drop Music Group it is very likely Bear Cole will drop in a few original tracks and remixes to give you a completely unique night out! A perfect blend of music for your next night out, while expert bartenders blend the perfect meal and cocktail for you. A sexy lounge vibe keeps the dance floor moving all night while you sweat the night away, or just chill in a booth and vibe. A night for anyone to be comfortable in their own skin, and come out of that Cocoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1809639-0.

Jul 2

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jul 2 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631172-0.

