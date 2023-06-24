Jun 27

Chair or Mat Yoga at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jun 27 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10-11 a.m., Connect to your breath, nurture your body and align with your spirit, supported by a chair or a mat. Leader Jackie Labanok is an experienced yoga and mindfulness instructor. She offers a heart-centered practice where you can remember the fullness of your inner light. Every level is welcome. Give as you are inspired.

Banned Book Club: To Kill a Mockingbird Jun 27 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., Celebrate the freedom to read by discussing a banned book with us each quarter. June's title is To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. We will discuss not only the book itself, but also the concepts of free speech and censorship as we encounter them in the modern world. Pick up a copy from the Downtown Library Information Desk. This title is also available as an ebook and e-audiobook. This event is part of our Summer Reading Challenge (SRC). Attending this event will give you a secret code to get points toward reaching your goal. Sign-up for the SRC at https://fpl.azsummerreading.org/ To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1783075-0.

Axe Throwing League Jun 27 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801505-0.

Jun 28

Craft Night: Self-Care Bath Bombs Jun 28 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., Join us the 4th Wednesday of every other month for a FREE craft tutorial! In June, we'll be showing ourselves and the planet some kindness by making bath bombs using natural ingredients and recycled containers! All-ages welcome! REGISTRATION REQUIRED: https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/10116881 This event is part of our Summer Reading Challenge (SRC). Attending this event will give you a secret code to get points toward reaching your goal. Sign-up for the SRC at https://fpl.azsummerreading.org/ To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1783320-0.

Jun 29

Thursday Night Jazz with Flag Community Band Jun 29 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740904-0.

Climate Resilience Work Session: Community Gardens Jun 29 — Bonito Community Garden, 527 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-7 p.m., Resilience Work Sessions are hands-on workshops to develop skills related to personal and community climate resilience. This month we will meet on-site at the Bonito Community Garden (527 W. Elm Ave.) to learn about local pollinators, Flagstaff's network of community gardens, and how community gardens relate to growing Flagstaff's climate resilience. Elders/seniors, youth, families, amateurs, professionals, and people of all ages, experience, and climate-knowledge levels are welcome. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water! In the months we don't meet for Resilience Work Session, we will meet for Climate Conversations at the library. To learn more about the Climate Resilience Project, visit the program website. https://go.evvnt.com/1771806-0.

