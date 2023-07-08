Jul 8

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market Jul 8 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-0054. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Your favorite outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators is back for another season of shopping in the sunshine! Once again featuring the best selection of vendors and merchants in Northern Arizona selling antiques, housewares, vintage clothing, body care, tools, jewelry, books, art, food and much much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1702226-3.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club Open House Jul 8 — Fort Tuthill County Park, Fort Tuthill Building 3, Flagstaff. 928-527-3034. 10 a.m.-noon, Come see the model trains running and talk to club members. Fun for all ages. Free admission. https://go.evvnt.com/1834471-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 8 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731930-0.

Movies on the Square: The Addams Family Jul 8 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1656025-0.

Jul 9

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jul 9 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631174-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 9 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731931-0.

Sundays on the Square with Piso Mojado Jul 9 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1767182-0.

Jul 10

Ballet Throughout History: Junior Students Jul 10 — Ponderosa Building, 590 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-523-1889. 8:30 a.m.- July 14, 12:30 p.m., $240. For all students ages 6-12 (Academy Ballet Grades 1 through Intermediate Foundations). Mon-Fri, 8:30am-12:30pm. Registration will close on July 5th. Join Mr. Needhammer and Ms. Heather for a week-long intensive dive into some of the most influential ballet productions of the 19th century! Each day will focus on a new performance, with explorations into the hair, make-up, stylistic changes, and cultural impacts of each of these exceptional works of art. This camp will also include ballet classes and is geared for ballet focused students, but is open to all! What to Wear/Bring: Students are required to bring a water bottle. Students should wear ballet specific gear such as leotards, tights, and ballet shoes. Hair should be up in a bun, with no jewelry, head bands, or flashy barrettes. Used ballet shoes are available through the Academy office for $10. Schedule From: Jul 10 2023 to Jul 14 2023 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30am to 12:30pm. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fperforming-arts%2Fcamp%2Fballet-throughout-history-junior-students-2023?cmp=39-34-464039.

