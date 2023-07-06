Jul 6

Melissa Etheridge Jul 6 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff. 7 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1Adxvv9.

Jul 7

Prehistoric Fun Friday Jul 7 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 26, Native Garden - 10AM - 2PM Stop by anytime between 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM and be part of planting a native garden at Elden Pueblo. Kids and adults will be able to help us prepare the soil and plant the seeds! Anyone who comes to help will also have the opportunity to practice their aim at targets using rabbit sticks and the atl-atl - ancient weapons that are sometimes still used today to help control little animal intruders that come to the garden. July 07 - Rock Art & Petroglyphs - 10AM - 2:00PM. Kids and Adults! $5.00 donation requested per person. Come anytime between 10AM and 2:00 PM and learn about ancient designs found pecked into the rocks or painted on cliff sides in the area. You can bring a rock or use one of ours to create and paint your own native motif. https://go.evvnt.com/1731990-0.

Elemental Change: Reframing Our Climate Future Jul 7 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Open Doors: Art in Action’s First Friday program on July 7 will focus on the effects of climate change on the earth, featuring an art exhibit and the following informative speakers. -Stefan Sommer, PhD, Education Director of the Miriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research, with an overview of migration patterns of plants and people -John Taylor, garden educator and Director of TerraBIRDS, who will share practical, sustainable practices to care for our planet Also, view art created from the environs of Northern Arizona by Bryan David Griffith, Shawn Skabelund, Larry Stevens, and “The Shrine for the Lost” by Tucson artist, Lauren Raine. The July 7 exhibit and presentation will be held in the Open Doors: Art in Action gallery, located at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St, Flagstaff. The event opens at 6 PM with an hour of browsing the collection and enjoying a buffet of food and drink. Presentations begin at 7 PM. This event is part of the current exhibition, Elemental Change: Reframing Our Climate Future, now on display in the gallery and online at www.opendoorsartinaction.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1813006-0.

Jul 8

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market Jul 8 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-0054. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Your favorite outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators is back for another season of shopping in the sunshine! Once again featuring the best selection of vendors and merchants in Northern Arizona selling antiques, housewares, vintage clothing, body care, tools, jewelry, books, art, food and much much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1702226-3.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 8 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731930-0.

Movies on the Square: The Addams Family Jul 8 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1656025-0.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.