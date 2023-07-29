Jul 29

2nd Annual Cherish the Moments Alzheimer's Walk Jul 29 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-8859. 9-11 a.m., $25. Second annual Northern Arizona Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance Walk. Vendors will be setting up at 7:45 a.m.; registration begins at 8:15. The walk begins at 9:00 a.m., and participants can choose between the 2-mile loop or choose a shorter walk of any distance! Gift bags will be given to all participants, and first aid will be available on-site. Music will be available, so come join the fun atmosphere and raise funds to help provide respite care, medication, education and memory cafes to support those who are caring for or affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Registration is just $25/person (children 10 and under are free). Register online at https://nazada.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1710010-0.

Adult Workshop: Mushrooms, Fungi and More! Jul 29 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 10-11:30 a.m., $25. Join Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society to learn more about the cryptic kingdom – mushrooms and fungi. This presentation* will be for those with incidental knowledge and curiosity about fungi. Mike will present on some fungi 101 – what are fungi and why are they important? He will also discuss basic mushroom anatomy, and identification of wild mushrooms. The last part of the presentation focuses on our Arizona Fab 4 Fungi – 4 easy to ID, edible wild mushrooms that grow here in northern Arizona. * This is an indoor presentation. $20 for Willow Bend Members, $25 for non-members. https://go.evvnt.com/1805490-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 29 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731936-0.

Movies on the Square: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Jul 29 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1659674-0.

In This Moment & Motionless In White perform at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Jul 29 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 6:30-11 p.m., $58. Come experience the metal collab of the season at Pepsi Amphitheater July 29 with In This Moment & Motionless In White on The Dark Horizon Tour. In This Moment came to life in 2005 entering the hard rock music scene. Frontwoman Maria Brink presents herself as the “mother” for their devoted fanbase. They’ve quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful rock metal bands of the 21st century. American metalcore band Motionless in White joins In This Moment as they both make their debut at Pepsi Amphitheater in Coconino County. After releasing their sixth studio album in 2022, Motionless in White announced a summer tour dubbed “The Dark Horizon Tour” and co-headlines with In This Moment. https://go.evvnt.com/1857039-0.

Jul 30

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jul 30 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631183-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 30 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731937-0.

Pickle Making Workshop Jul 30 — Chabad of Flagstaff, 930 W. University Ave., Flagstaff. 928-255-5756. 11 a.m.-noon, $10. Please join us at our upcoming Pickle Making Workshop for a tangy and mouthwatering culinary adventure. Learn the art of pickling while enjoying a delicious New York Deli lunch. During this immersive workshop, our expert will guide you through the step-by-step process of creating your own flavorful pickles. From selecting the freshest cucumbers to mastering the perfect brine, you'll gain hands-on experience and knowledge that you can use in your own kitchen. Cost is only $10 for adults. https://go.evvnt.com/1855730-0.

Sundays on the Square with Red McAdam Jul 30 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1767224-0.

Jul 31

Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Jul 31 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 8-11 p.m., $45. Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters come together at Pepsi Amphitheater July 31 on the Blue Monster Tour. Blues Traveler was originally formed in 1987 in New Jersey. After 35 years, the band has racked up an impressive portfolio: 14 studio albums; the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history; a Grammy; several TV appearances and holding the record for most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman. Big Head Todd and the Monsters join Blues Traveler on this Blues Monsters Tour Summer 2023. The classic alternative rock band with more than three decades of writing, recording and touring, have tallied tens of millions of streams. https://go.evvnt.com/1857134-0.

