Jul 27

Thursday Night Jazz with Thick Brass Jul 27 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740965-0.

More Than One Woman: The Life of Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton Jul 27 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Learn about Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton, the artist and philanthropist who helped found the Museum of Northern Arizona. Like the museum she helped found, Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton was multifaceted. A professional artist who worked to bring recognition to female and Indigenous artists, she was also a scientist, author, farmer, and visionary. Raised in wealth and privilege in Philadelphia, she found her home in the rugged terrain of the Southwest. She faced personal tragedy, losing a young son, her mother, and her home in the span of five years, but persevered. Simultaneously of and ahead of her time, Mary-Russell had a lasting impact on the museum and Northern Arizona. Presented by Kristan Hutchison, Director of Public Engagement at the Museum of Northern Arizona To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1819482-0.

Jul 28

Twelfth Night & Romeo and Juliet Jul 28 — Lowell Observatory, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. 7 p.m.- Aug. 13, 4 p.m., $28. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents… Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, July 28-August 6 Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, August 3-13 Lowell Observatory, under the Festival Tent Flagstaff, Arizona This summer, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents two of Shakespeare’s most popular plays: Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet. Join us on the campus of Lowell Observatory under our festival tent for Shakespeare under the stars! Twelfth Night opens first and runs July 28-August 6. Romeo and Juliet opens second and runs August 3-13. Each show will have a Pay-What-You-Will Preview the night before opening. On the overlapping weekend, the shows will switch off nightly. More info on specific show dates and tickets available now at FlagShakes.org/summer-shows-23/. https://go.evvnt.com/1845768-0.

One Night of Queen performs at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Jul 28 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 8-11 p.m., $40. Witness the most celebrated Queen tribute band LIVE at Pepsi Amphitheater Fri., July 28 8PM. For over 20 years Gary Mullen and The Works have been preforming their world-renowned show dedicated to honoring one of the most celebrated bands. Performing sold out shows in over 20 countries, One Night of Queen will have you dancing and singing along as they play tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Queen. https://go.evvnt.com/1856544-0.

Jul 29

2nd Annual Cherish the Moments Alzheimer's Walk Jul 29 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-8859. 9-11 a.m., $25. Second annual Northern Arizona Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance Walk. Vendors will be setting up at 7:45 a.m.; registration begins at 8:15. The walk begins at 9:00 a.m., and participants can choose between the 2-mile loop or choose a shorter walk of any distance! Gift bags will be given to all participants, and first aid will be available on-site. Music will be available, so come join the fun atmosphere and raise funds to help provide respite care, medication, education and memory cafes to support those who are caring for or affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Registration is just $25/person (children 10 and under are free). Register online at https://nazada.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1710010-0.

Adult Workshop: Mushrooms, Fungi and More! Jul 29 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 10-11:30 a.m., $25. Join Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society to learn more about the cryptic kingdom – mushrooms and fungi. This presentation* will be for those with incidental knowledge and curiosity about fungi. Mike will present on some fungi 101 – what are fungi and why are they important? He will also discuss basic mushroom anatomy, and identification of wild mushrooms. The last part of the presentation focuses on our Arizona Fab 4 Fungi – 4 easy to ID, edible wild mushrooms that grow here in northern Arizona. * This is an indoor presentation. $20 for Willow Bend Members, $25 for non-members. https://go.evvnt.com/1805490-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 29 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731936-0.

Movies on the Square: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Jul 29 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1659674-0.

In This Moment & Motionless In White perform at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Jul 29 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 6:30-11 p.m., $58. Come experience the metal collab of the season at Pepsi Amphitheater July 29 with In This Moment & Motionless In White on The Dark Horizon Tour. In This Moment came to life in 2005 entering the hard rock music scene. Frontwoman Maria Brink presents herself as the “mother” for their devoted fanbase. They’ve quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful rock metal bands of the 21st century. American metalcore band Motionless in White joins In This Moment as they both make their debut at Pepsi Amphitheater in Coconino County. After releasing their sixth studio album in 2022, Motionless in White announced a summer tour dubbed “The Dark Horizon Tour” and co-headlines with In This Moment. https://go.evvnt.com/1857039-0.

