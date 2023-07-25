Jul 25
Axe Throwing League Jul 25 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801512-0.
Jul 26
Southwest Reads Book Club Jul 26 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., Discuss the stories of the Southwest with the Southwest Reads book club, the 4th Wednesday of every other month! This month’s read is One Woman’s West: The Life of Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton by Richard K. and Sherry G. Mangum: The history of Northern Arizona, and of the Southwest, cannot be told fully without including this remarkable story of Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton, artist and philanthropist. In 1928, with her husband, Harold Colton, Mary Russell led the creation of the Museum of Northern Arizona, which became a home for her ideas and provided a framework for carrying them out. Among the greatest testaments to her foresight were her instrumental efforts to revive Hopi and Navajo art and prevent these distinctive traditions from being corrupted and lost. Born to wealth and privilege, Mary-Russell used her advantages to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for the Native arts and cultures of the Southwest. An academy-trained artist, accomplished writer and educator, she was also an independent, energetic and creative woman whose contribution to the culture of the Southwest has been matched by few others. Accompanied by historical photos from the archives of the Museum of Northern Arizona, as well as fourteen color plates of Mary-Russell’s own exceptional artwork, Richard and Sherry Mangum bring this history to life in a narrative that equals its fascinating events. Pick up a copy of this month’s book from the Downtown Library Information Desk. To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter. https://go.evvnt.com/1783343-0.
People are also reading…
Jul 27
Thursday Night Jazz with Thick Brass Jul 27 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740965-0.
More Than One Woman: The Life of Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton Jul 27 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Learn about Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton, the artist and philanthropist who helped found the Museum of Northern Arizona. Like the museum she helped found, Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton was multifaceted. A professional artist who worked to bring recognition to female and Indigenous artists, she was also a scientist, author, farmer, and visionary. Raised in wealth and privilege in Philadelphia, she found her home in the rugged terrain of the Southwest. She faced personal tragedy, losing a young son, her mother, and her home in the span of five years, but persevered. Simultaneously of and ahead of her time, Mary-Russell had a lasting impact on the museum and Northern Arizona. Presented by Kristan Hutchison, Director of Public Engagement at the Museum of Northern Arizona To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1819482-0.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.